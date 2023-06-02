Volkswagen has never made a secret of the fact that there is an ID. Buzz for seven people was coming. In fact, all versions even had cup holders in the trunk, in case a third row of seats ever came. That extra sofa is now there and the electric bus immediately gets a few centimeters extra length so that the rear passengers can also sit comfortably.

The extra length of the ID. Buzz with longer wheelbase is in the stretched sliding door and the space between the rear side window and the one in front is a bit larger. We secretly assume that the part containing the cup holders in the back is the same. Cleverly thought of, because that way Volkswagen only has to make one type of part. And that saves money.

ID. Buzz with longer wheelbase also for five or six people

The Volkswagen ID. Buzz with long wheelbase is not only available as a seven-seater version. You can also get the longer bus as a five-seater or a six-seater, with two rows of seats instead of three. The Cargo version without a rear seat has room for three people all the way in the front, but a passenger version with a bench in the front (so an eight-seater!) is unfortunately not available.

In total, the wheelbase is 25 centimeters longer and the total length has now increased by just as many centimeters to 4.96 meters. The length and width are equal. By the way, the sliding door has grown 19.2 centimeters. The extra length allows the Volkswagen ID. Buzz for seven people not bad; you sometimes have cars that get a bit out of proportion.

Like the Volkswagen ID.7, the ID. Buzz a panoramic roof of which you can adjust the light transmission. With the slider, the transparent glass changes into frosted glass and thus blocks the sun’s rays. The roof also gives 30 centimeters of extra headroom. There are plenty of USB ports throughout the cabin to charge your phone and the infotainment system has the latest software from Volkswagen.

Larger battery for the Volkswagen ID. Buzz for seven people

Due to the extra wheelbase, there is also extra space for batteries. That is why the long Buzz is available with an 86-kWh battery pack. Previously you could only order 77 kWh. The range is not yet known. The ID.7’s new electric motor with 286 hp and 550 Nm is also coming to the van. This is more than 80 hp and 200 Nm more. This is located in the back and drives the rear wheels.

The updates of the ID. Buzz with long wheelbase will eventually also come to the more modest version. It is not yet known what the new ID.Buzz for seven people will cost.