It all started in 2020 with ID.3, the first model of a family of ID which now includes 6 versions and has so far sold 600,000 units. In 2022 Volkswagen registered around 330,000 electric cars, increasing global sales by 23.6% compared to the previous year. In 2023 it’s time for an upgrade for ID.3, a targeted update that goes far beyond restyling. Less extreme and experimental, more understandable in the aesthetics and quality of the interiors, above all more competitive, in addressing the truly large clientele who have so far only driven medium-sized cars with traditional engines. Now it’s time for a turning point, to be accompanied by the more classic taste of Volkswagen cars.