They call it a concept, but it’s not an extravagant vehicle with 27-inch rims, crazy gull-wing doors and alligator-eye leather. In broad terms, this is what the new Volkswagen California will look like. Basically it is a new T7 Multivan and it gets the plug-in hybrid powertrain. You can go on a trip with the four of you.

You have been able to buy California motorhomes for twenty years. The current range consists of a Crafter, Caddy and Transporter. The latter can no longer have a long life, because the current Transporter is going out of production. In terms of size, it therefore falls between the Caddy and the Crafter. Compared to previous Californias, there are many small changes inside that should make the camper more user-friendly and more spacious.

Two sliding doors, two awnings

Bigger stuff first. This version of the California has sliding doors on both sides. There’s a triangular canopy on the right, with a full canopy on the left – that gives you three areas, according to VW, with one side being the dining room and kitchen, the middle the bedroom and the other the living space.

The center seats fold down to become a small double bed, and there is a pop-up roof that hides another double bed. This has two open sides for a spacious feeling.

The double sliding doors leave little wall space for a kitchen. The solution is an extendable section. The hob slides out to reveal a sink and you can also attach a table to it. By rotating the front seats, you can dine with four. The hob is accessible from both inside and outside. There are also removable gas barbecues.

There is even a shower

In the tailgate are the usual large camping table and comfortable camping chairs, this time with higher backrests for more comfort. There’s also a detachable shower head that pulls out of the water tank in the trunk and attaches to the underside of the high tailgate.

In the C-pillar above the kitchen is a tablet that sits on an adjustable arm, or you can remove it to walk around. For example, you can watch YouTube or use the screen to control all functions of the van, from the color of the interior lighting to heating and ventilation. It is not yet known what the new Volkswagen California should cost