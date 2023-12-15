Friday, December 15, 2023, 09:52



Traveling is one of the most pleasant experiences that exist. Discovering a new city and exploring its streets, tasting its cuisine or learning about its customs, whether alone or accompanied, is an experience that remains forever engraved in your memory. However, one of the most tedious aspects of this is packing. Spend hours and hours organizing your clothes and other products, as if it were Tetris, so that everything fits perfectly and you don't forget anything.

Added to this are the conditions that some means of transport place on luggage. However, the Internet is a great source of alternatives to conventional objects used when traveling, viral products that facilitate these problems. The latest gadget that has become popular is a toiletry bag in which to organize all your toiletries.

The first thing that caused a real sensation was the backpack that served as a suitcase, but when traveling by plane it is not necessary to check it in, since it passes as hand luggage. Then it was the turn of the folding wardrobe, which allows you to fit a large number of clothes in a small space. The hand-held washing machine also deserves special mention, capable of cleaning up to one kilogram of light clothing in a matter of minutes.

How the new viral toiletry bag works



When traveling by plane it is well known that it is not allowed to carry containers of more than 100 milliliters in your suitcase, although from 2024 it will not be necessary to take them out when you go through control. This implies having to get mini sizes of these products or resort to specific bags and containers to be able to transport them.

This new viral trend has the appearance of a normal toiletry bag, however, when you open it it unfolds and contains different compartments, some of them transparent, which allow you to clearly see all the items, such as toothpaste or toothbrush, cologne or gels. Its strong point is that it is possible to carry everything you need in a small space. In addition, like the folding closet, it has a hanger or hook that allows it to be hung in any area of ​​the bathroom. In fact, its similarity to the other product is more than evident, the only difference is that they are designed to house different products.

This way you can have everything organized and when it's time to pick up you will only have to fold the toiletry bag and put it in the suitcase. A simple mechanism that also helps save time and ensure that you do not forget anything at your destination. This product can be found on Amazon at a price that does not reach 10 euros.