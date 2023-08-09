The cocaine that was found in the White House – residence of the president of the United States, Joe Biden – last July it would belong to someone from the orbit of the presidential family. This was reported on Tuesday by Soldier of Fortune magazine, citing security sources aware of the investigations into the case.

The discovery took place on July 2. and it was confirmed a few days later by the Secret Service, in charge of the security of the State authorities.

Initially it was believed that the substance could be dangerous and an evacuation was ordered, since security services normally treat any suspicious powdered substance received by post at official buildings as possible chemical or bacteriological attacks.

But the Secret Service confirmed that same week that The white powdery substance found Sunday in the famed West Wing of the White House was cocaine.

The find sparked a flurry of speculation in the US media about who might have left the drug behind.

White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre suggested at a press conference that the drug could belong to a visitor since it was found in a “busy area” where “tours” take place.

But various personalities, especially from the country’s right, pointed the finger at the president’s son, Hunter Biden, with a past marred by alcoholism and drug addiction.

However, despite speculation, the Secret Service closed the investigation on July 13 without identifying the owner of the drug. According to the authorities, despite the review of the visitor register and the security cameras, there was no evidence to find the person responsible.

Who was the owner of the cocaine found in the White House?



The case of cocaine in the White House had been forgotten until this Tuesday the Soldier of Fortune magazine revived the news and He assured that the drug belonged to a member of the Biden family orbit.

The security sources that the magazine consulted assure that the drug did not belong to Hunter Biden, as some Republicans and media outlets in the country speculated.

“It was someone within the orbit of the Biden family, and it was not Hunter,” the source told Soldier of Fortune.

According to the magazine, although the Secret Service closed the investigation on July 13 due to lack of evidence, The sources assure that both the service in charge of security and President Biden have knowledge about who the owner was. of the cocaine package found.

“If you want the name, ask Joe Biden. He knows who he is,” said another of the sources consulted.

The magazine tried to contact the White House, and even searched for President Biden, but did not get a confirmation or the name of the person who owned the cocaine.

However, Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi told the New York Post that the information is false and that authorities do not know who the bag of cocaine belonged to.

“Our investigation could not lead to a person of interest and there were no discernible fingerprints or DNA that could be recovered from the packaging,” Guglielmi said when asked by the Post.

The White House spokeswoman had also said last month that Biden and his family were not at the residence the day the cocaine was found. On the contrary, she assured that they were in Camp Davis for the celebrations of the day of the independence of the United States.

