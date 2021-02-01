“I am going to pose it as a crime of passion because it was like that. She has hidden the knife she used to kill Maillo and with her fingerprints. When the time comes to declare, he will hand it over to Justice. There was no commissioned crime here, ”he told Clarion Carlos Telleldín, lawyer for Claudia Susana Reina (57), one of the four people accused of murdering the Rio Gallegos merchant Vicente Maillo (60), which occurred on November 16, 2017 while he was sleeping.

For Telleldín, “those who fight to keep the money are the man’s sisters and nephews. Look, on the second day of death they were already initiating a civil lawsuit for the inheritance. I’m telling you on the second day. They didn’t even let the dead man’s shoes be taken off ”.

With this twist that the defense intends to give to the fact that it moved the city of Río Gallegos, where Vicente Maillo was well known, the woman, who was a partner of the victim, would take charge of the murder and his sons José Maximiliano (37) and Luis Gabriel (26), as well as Javier Etchebarne (22), who was identified as the material author of the crime, would be separated. Reina’s mother, María del Carmen Espiritoso (83), who died on October 3, 2019, was also involved.

Vicente, his wife and one of his stepsons.

All of them are accused of hatching a plan, of which Espiritoso would have been the intellectual author, to assassinate Maillo, disgusted because he had left them out of his inheritance. To do this, they hired Etchebarne, who acted as a hit man and killed the merchant with four stab wounds while he slept with his wife.

The family tried to prove that it had been an attempted robbery, but some contradictions and the singular detail that while they murdered Vicente nothing happened to Reina, in addition to the contribution of the security cameras, led Judge Marcela Quintana to arrest at four.

The homicide of Vicente Maillo took place on November 16, 2017, at his house on Corrientes and Zapiola streets. The stepchildren (whom he had recognized as his own and gave them his surname) and his ex-wife are charged with the crime of “co-perpetrators of homicide aggravated by the relationship, by the payment of a price or remuneration promise, by treachery, by greed and by the premeditated contest of two or more peoples “. The same charge weighed on the deceased Espiritoso.

If the pandemic situation allows it, the oral trial will begin in March, as confirmed by the prosecutor in the case Iván Saldivia. According to Telleldín, “the trial must be carried out yes or yes. He has already had two suspensions and the term of the preventive prisons has expired ”.

The crime of a merchant shocked the city of Río Gallegos.

Before consulting Clarion on why Susana Reina had not given this version of events and confessed to being the sole perpetrator of the crime as soon as the event happened, the lawyer (who on December 23 of last year was acquitted of his participation in the AMIA explosion) said which was because “he could not testify”.

“She and her family were deceived by a law firm that charged them money and then disappeared. The same happened with another from Buenos Aires. But it will do so now. And it will be shown that there was no hitman and that everything was concocted by the sisters of Maillo, who have a lot of money ”, insisted Telleldín.

Judge Quintana’s investigation also made it possible to quickly arrest the alleged perpetrator. It was on December 4, 2017 in the province of Buenos Aires. This is a construction worker identified as Cristian Etchebarne, 22 years old. He had a bond with the girlfriend of one of the merchant’s stepsons. He was taken to Río Gallegos four days after his arrest.

The murder of Maillo, owner of two bazaars and other properties, even generated marches for justice carried out by residents of Río Gallegos. Personal friends of the merchant told Clarion that “he had married the wrong person” and that Maillo had left them out of the inheritance because he had discovered many and onerous expenses for which he had not been consulted.

Cristian, the detainee accused of having been hired to kill Vicente Maillo.

That is why the event became notorious as “the crime of inheritance.” For Telleldín, there is none of that: “Even if you see the conclusions of an expert, he says that the crime could have been carried out by a woman,” he said.

The lawyer assured that “they never gave him a sleeping pill to put him to sleep the night of the crime,” he said that “it was a regular medication that Maillo took because he was hypertensive” and revealed that the defense’s intention is an extraordinary attenuation of the sentence.

“She (Reina) is going to tell the truth and the goal is that they take out his life and give him a sentence ranging from 8 to 25 years “, closed the lawyer. But if this happens, his two sons suspected of being part of the crime would be dissociated. And in freedom.

