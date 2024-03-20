The remake of the iconic film 'Road House', starring Jake Gyllenhaal, moves away from the original film to revisit the characters that marked an entire generation and embrace diversity through an eclectic cast of actors and actresses.

“It was a pleasure to be on the set because you saw so many different surnames from all over the world. This is just right for the era we live in now. “The key to making movies is that they resemble real life,” Arturo Castro, of Guatemalan origin, who plays Moe in the new version of the 1989 film, said in an interview with EFE.

His co-star, the Portuguese Daniela Melchior, who in the film plays Dr. Ellie, with whom the main character (Jake Gyllenhaal) has an affair, coincided with him.

“We are a very diverse cast, we have different things to contribute and different contexts and personal stories,” the 'Road House' actress, which premieres tomorrow, March 21 on Amazon Prime, told EFE.

The new version of 'Road House' moves away from the original to show more diversity

Among the actors are prominent Hollywood figures and great celebrities from the United States, such as the renowned Mixed Martial Arts Championship (UFC) fighter, Connor Mcgregor, the actors Lukas Gage ('Smile'), Jessica Williams ('Booksmart') or the singer Post Malone, who makes a brief star appearance.

The film, directed by Doug Liman, follows the life of Dalton Elwood, former UFC fighter. who begins to work as a bouncer at the 'Roadhouse' bar, a place located in the middle of the road in Florida Key to scare away the criminals who threaten to destroy the place and who are led by Frankie (Jessica Williams).

Halfway between drama, action and comedy

Liman navigates between the waters of drama, action and comedy in his rereading of 'Road House', which stands out for its humor with a somewhat absurd touch and for the succession of countless scenes of action and violence.

“Now that we've been through a very strange time around the world, I think it's nice to have something to escape our lives a little bit,” said Melchior, referring to the film being, above all, “entertaining.”

In his version, Liman modifies many aspects of the original film, even changing the life of Dalton (who in the 1989 film began as a nightclub bouncer) and other characters like Frankie, who in the original production was a man named Frank.

Both Castro and Melchior denied feeling pressure to interpret the 'remake' of a very internationally recognized work that also stars the beloved Patrick Swayze ('Dirty Dancing'), because, according to the actors, it is “completely different”: “We respect the original film and we do not try to compare or surpass it,” said Melchior.

At the movie premiere, held yesterday at the Jazz at Lincoln Center theater in New York, an image of Patrick Swayze was projected in memory of his legacy. Gyllenhaal, present at the event, declared himself a big fan of the film starring the deceased, with whom he had a friendly relationship since they worked together on 'Donnie Darko'.

Some characters adapted to the current context

In line with this 'remake', the characters of 'Road House' they adapt to today's world; In the case of Melchior, although his character revolves around Dalton and does not have individual scenes, both his personality and the love plot in which he is involved are far from the original version: “It's a generational thing. “We no longer need a man to teach everyone that we are happy and valid,” he said in this regard.

“Ellie is the contemporary vision of the romantic interest,” said the actress, who also assured that “embracing” the most independent side of her character “It was something very easy and natural.”

For its part, Castro's character is a member of the criminal gang led by millionaire Brandt, Although despite his rough appearance he stands out for his innocence and for having some of the funniest lines in the film, which serve to alleviate moments of tension and violence.

When asked about the frequent representation of Latinos as criminals or drug traffickers in fiction, Castro doubted that his character would be seen as “a criminal who wants to be part of the gang”: “If someone sees the movie and comes away thinking that “Latinos are criminals because I play a character who rides a motorcycle, so he hasn't watched the movie carefully.”

