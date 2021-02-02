The rise of Cloud Gaming has several proper names, and one of them is Microsoft. Its Project xCloud, now converted into Xbox Game Pass Android, is one of the strongest bets of the Xbox division to cover this future service. Playing from a mobile device has always been something that has been liked in Redmond, and its expansion to Apple mobiles seems to be on the right track. The new version of iOS would be compatible with the Xbox Series X controller, thus enhancing the opportunities to make use of xCloud.

Although the truth is that this Xbox gaming platform came to Android due to certain problems with Apple’s regulations for iOS, rough edges have been smoothed out and it was confirmed that it would also arrive as one more service for iPhone and iPad devices. Thanks to The new iOS update, 14.5, iOS would be compatible with the Xbox Series X controller.

Microsoft is committed to bringing Xbox Game Pass to Apple devices

We have found the information in Computer Today, where they report that this new version of Apple’s mobile device operating system extends support to add compatibility to the new controllers for Microsoft and Sony consoles. Both the Xbox Series X / S controller as in Dualsense on Playstation 5, they can be linked to devices that have updated their operating system to iOS version 14.5.

The truth is that this update implements many more improvements within the options required by the users of these mobiles, and its compatibility extends throughout the iPhone range, from the iPhone 6S, and iPad, from the first generation.

Apple opens its hand to xCloud but with quite tricky conditions

If you are interested in enjoying Xbox games through the Cloud Gaming platform, the new version of iOS would be compatible with the Xbox Series X controller. From there, have an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription to have access to Xbox Game Pass Android. In addition, today is an interesting day to give this news, since the first games that will arrive in February on Xbox Game Pass have been confirmed, with some interesting additions for Xbox Game Pass Android.