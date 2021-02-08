Electronic Arts Inc. will hold a meeting this week to determine if it will continue to try to create a new version of Anthem, its failed online game. Anthem is a multiplayer game from developer BioWare (owned by EA) that was released in February 2019. Despite the great expectations I had for the impressive trailers that had appeared, the game had a very bad reception from both the public and the public. review.
In the following months, BioWare assembled a small team to review Anthem. Executive producer Christian Dailey wrote three blog posts last year describing some of the big changes planned. But in December, Dailey left the Anthem team as part of a management shakeup at BioWare, leaving the project’s fate in doubt.
In the video game industry, second chances are not unheard of. Games like No Man’s Sky and Final Fantasy XIV changed tough releases with consistent updates and patches. CD Projekt SA’s recently released role-playing game Cyberpunk 2077 hopes to follow a similar redemption story. And with the promise of a new version of Anthem, the story was meant to be the same.
However, with new Anthem projects driving Bioware interests, it seems that Anthem could run out of support and be eventually forgotten. EA has had several stories of cancellation of games that were in development, considering them unprofitable, and this could be the fate of Anthem after this week’s meeting that reports Bloomberg after speaking directly with those involved in this development.
