The new vassals of Trump’s empire

Santiago Abascal and Javier Milei have come running to Washington to surrender to these new United States marked by the dismantling of the federal government, racism and the strategic alliance with the Russia of Putin. First, they had an encounter with Elon Musk and the Gordo award came on Saturday. Milei could meet With Donald Trump for just over ten minutes. Abascal had to settle for the US president to greet him from the gallery. In its own way. He called him “Santiago Obescal.” With ‘Santiago’, he succeeded in pronunciation. No to the second: “Thank you, Sandiego.” It is clear that he knows him of a lifetime.

Abascal will return to Spain as a child to which the Magi have brought him the gift he most longed for. He jumped as a spring of the armchair to thank the greeting. Twice, taking his hand to the chest, because on the first occasion Trump was looking elsewhere. “You’re doing a great job,” he said. It is not a surprise. Trump is going to be in his second term the great paladin of the extreme European right.