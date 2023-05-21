Fifa applying a modification in the management of VAR in the U-20 World Cup: now, the judges must publicly announce the decision they make after resorting to video arbitration.

Until now, when there was a review on the screens, the central judge, who has the power to make the final decision, simply charged what was due, without giving any explanation.

The conversations between the VAR and the referee remain confidential, but the final decision is public.

The measure had already begun to be applied in the Club World Cup, in February of this year. “It’s the beginning, it’s the first time we’ve done it. The result may not be perfect, but we are confident that it will be something positive.” Fifa’s director of referees, the Italian Pierluigi Collina, said then.

In that tournament, the first to make use of the public announcement was the Chinese Ma Ning, in the first match between Al Ahly and Auckland City.

This is how they announced the decision to reverse a penalty against Argentina

Now, the system is used for the first time in South America, in the U-20 World Cup. The central referee, the French Francois Letexier, reversed a penalty in favor of Uzbekistan in the match against the local team, Argentina.

Despite the fact that the World Cup is being played in Argentina, a Spanish-speaking country, the decision was announced in English, which is the language in which Fifa decided to explain the determinations of the central judge.

In the U-20 World Cup, after reviewing the VAR, the referees will explain their decisions to the fans through the Stadium loudspeaker. Although Spanish is spoken in Argentina, FIFA recommended that they do so in English so that viewers from other countries understand pic.twitter.com/aMNRsL0AGH – joseborda (@joseborda1) May 19, 2023

