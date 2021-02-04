LONDON – The good news came first. The European Union authorized a third vaccine.

Then the bad news. Regulators in one country after another suggested restrict it younger ones until further testing is done.

The decisions marked the beginning of a new and delicate phase of vaccination campaigns, in which a growing menu of coronavirus vaccines was accompanied by contentious debates about who should get what vaccinations.

People wait after being vaccinated as a precaution for allergic reactions at a stadium in Berlin. Photo Lena Mucha / The New York Times.

Those debates are a testament to the good luck the world has in having several powerful vaccines available just one year after the pandemic.

But each vaccine has its own idiosyncrasy, including gaps in data from clinical trials.

And that has left countries already struggling to administer vaccines to make harrowing decisions, forcing health officials to weigh their doubts about certain vaccines against the need to inoculate people. before that dangerous variants take root.

After the European Union authorized the vaccine of AstraZeneca-Oxford, adding a third injection to the bloc’s arsenal, Germany, Italy, France, Belgium, Lithuania, Poland, Austria and Sweden said they would restrict it to the youngest or were considering doing so, citing the data scarcity on the efficacy of the vaccine in the elderly.

Under these plans, older people would be scheduled to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines, which could leave them unvaccinated for a time, even while younger people are inoculated with the AstraZeneca vaccine.

But these strategies, however tangled they may be, will at least make a new vaccine available to the youngest, the scientists said, a much larger scenario. preferable that no one receives the injection of AstraZeneca.

Some scientists are now urging the United States to take the same approach, as the country remains without an alternative to the hard-to-get Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

Its regulators are refusing to authorize the injection of AstraZeneca until another clinical trial generates more data, including on how it works in older people.

The AstraZeneca vaccine is tested in Oxford, England, on November 20, 2020.. Photo Andrew Testa / The New York Times.

In the absence of such data, targeting the vaccine at those known to be effective was an urgently needed patch, the scientists said, especially now that the virus is rapidly acquiring dangerous new mutations.

“This is a pragmatic solution to a desperate situation,” said Dr. Peter Hotez, a vaccine scientist at the Texas Baylor College of Medicine’s National School of Tropical Medicine.

“Everything has changed. The whole Biden plan made perfect sense until about three or four weeks ago, when we realized the rate of appearance of the variants, and therefore we have to adjust.”

When the British scientists behind the AstraZeneca vaccine planned large-scale clinical trials in Britain and Brazil last year, they went to sure: They chose not to vaccinate older participants until they knew the vaccine was safe in younger ones, a decision that resulted in fewer older people being inoculated over the course of the trials.

Britain, India, and other countries licensed the vaccine for all adults anyway, relying on evidence that older people elicit immune responses significant to the vaccine, an indicator that it will offer at least some protection.

However, EU health authorities have been more cautious, sticking to the results of clinical trials to ensure that no one outside the most studied groups is vaccinated.

Still, some scientists claimed that reserving the AstraZeneca vaccine for the very young would only delay injections for those most in need of protection.

“This complicates the problem,” Walter Ricciardi, a professor of public health in Italy and an adviser to the Ministry of Health, said of the plans.

“What we need right now is to protect the most vulnerable people, who are probably not those under 55 years old.”

The confusion arose in Italy after regulators in that country said the AstraZeneca vaccine should be used, with a few exceptions, “preferably” in adults under 55 years of age.

Injections of Pfizer and Moderna, both mRNA vaccines that have been shown to be approximately 95% effective in preventing COVID-19, should be given to people most vulnerable, they said.

AstraZeneca’s vaccine was 62% effective with two full doses in clinical trials, but protected everyone participants against disease serious or death.

In Italy, rumors quickly began to spread about who would receive which vaccine. The news suggested that the AstraZeneca vaccine would be reserved for the youngest essential workers, such as soldiers, teachers and janitors.

But the Italians detected a hole in the plan: A few hundred thousand public workers are too old to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine, but too young to qualify for an mRNA vaccine.

Salvatrice Alario, 65, an Italian and art history teacher in Catania, Sicily, is one of the people who now fears being one of those caught in the middle, with little chance of being vaccinated anytime soon.

“If I could choose, I would like to be vaccinated with the safest one, but above all I would like to be vaccinated as soon as possible,” Alario said. “I’m scared, like everyone else.”

Age limits have also made vary vaccination plans in Germany, where an immunization committee authorized the AstraZeneca vaccine only for adults under 65 years of age.

Given the shortage of supplies in Germany, these vaccines are likely to be reserved for younger medical workers and aides in nursing homes.

Still, some people resisted getting the AstraZeneca vaccine, rather than Pfizer’s, a sign that people may be more selective as more vaccines are licensed.

And beyond the question of efficacy, there was the question of where vaccines were manufactured.

In England, the AstraZeneca vaccine has become known to many residents simply as “The English“, which makes her even more attractive.

In Germany, the Pfizer vaccine, developed by scientists in the western city of Mainz, is proudly spoken of as “lto german“.

Inge Potraz, 63, who suffers from a pre-existing respiratory disease, said she preferred to wait for Pfizer: “I don’t want the AstraZeneca vaccine, because I think 70% or even less protection is too risky,” she said.

Scientists have strongly advised that people accept the first vaccine offered, given the broad protection against serious disease and the social need for stop the appearance of new variants.

But for governments, questions about how to target vaccines to different groups “are never easy decisions,” said Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease expert at Vanderbilt University in Tennessee.

The US authorities have given no indication that they are considering such a plan.

Until now, countries have largely adapted the supply of vaccines based on where they can be stored and transported.

MRNA vaccines must be stored at very cold temperatures, which makes it difficult for them to reach older people in rural areas.

The AstraZeneca vaccine, which can be stored in regular refrigerators, would be a boon for older and harder-to-reach residents.

But limit it to the youngest it would nullify those benefits.

And despite the embarrassing shortage of AstraZeneca’s vaccine in Europe, which created a rift with the company, countries continue to count on it, especially since Pfizer shipments have also been minors than expected.

“What if one of these countries is now in a situation where mRNA vaccines are running out, they are not going to give the elderly any vaccines?” Asked Dr. Ofer Levy, director of the Vaccine Program. of Precision at Boston Children’s Hospital, a project to adapt vaccines vulnerable people.

Researchers at AstraZeneca and Oxford have said that their data points to similar levels of protection in the elderly and young.

This question could be definitively answered within a few weeks, when AstraZeneca reports the results of an advanced-phase clinical trial in the United States in which they participated. many older people.

Those results could open the door to authorization in the United States and changes in the deployment of the vaccine in Europe.

Britain, for its part, has achieved one of the fastest vaccination programs in the world, in part thanks to the use of AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines in all adults.

Since European health authorities began questioning the AstraZeneca vaccine in recent days, Judy Butler, 60, a part-time nurse in the North East of England, said that some people had started to change their allegiance to the Pfizer vaccine, a harbinger of the damage the controversy could still do to confidence in the vaccine.

But affection for the indigenous vaccine AstraZeneca remains strong, especially after the company released data on Tuesday suggesting it could reduce virus transmission.

Butler took it as soon as it was offered. He said his aunt, who was offered the Pfizer vaccine, said she wanted to “wait for the Englishwoman.”

“It scared me a bit,” Butler said. “But anyway, I think he got Pfizer. I hope no one told him.”

Benjamin Mueller reported from London and Rebecca Robbins from Bellingham, Washington. Melissa Eddy, from Germany, and Gaia Pianigiani, from Italy, contributed their reports.

