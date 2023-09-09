Saturday, September 9, 2023, 10:04

















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

The new UX300e is now in Lexus Murcia. The new version of the brand’s all-electric urban crossover comes with important new features such as the possibility of traveling longer distances between charges; a more aesthetically attractive, more comfortable and more practical cabin, and an even more pleasant experience behind the wheel. The most significant innovation is the new battery system, which increases autonomy by more than 40%, up to 450 km in the combined WLTP cycle.

The ‘Lexus Electrified’ experience has also been intensified thanks to slight modifications to the suspension, body and chassis. As for the vehicle’s power, its compact engine generates 150 kW (204 HP) and up to 300 Nm of torque , allowing you to enjoy driving with smooth and linear acceleration, going from 0 to 100 km/hour in just 7.5 seconds and recovering from 80 to 120 km/hour in 5.3 seconds.

Technology and comfort



With the new UX 300e, the Japanese brand goes beyond the technical improvements that the vehicle presents compared to previous models and also incorporates a series of new features aimed at improving the driving experience.

In this line, the following stand out: the adjustment of the electric power steering and the shock absorbers, the greater rigidity of the body – with more welding points – and the lower covers of the vehicle, designed to reduce road noise and make the cabin a space quieter and more comfortable.

However, the most obvious novelty for those traveling on board is its new multimedia system, which has a touch screen and voice recognition, thus improving the functionality and connectivity of the vehicle. It also offers greater connectivity, faster and easier operation, cloud navigation and larger touch screens, 8 and 12.3 inches.