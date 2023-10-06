Declarations of good will between the Governments of Mexico and the United States crashed with the announcement of 32 new kilometers of border wall between both countries. During its visit to Mexico City, the delegation of senior officials of Joe Biden’s Government has been forced to give explanations to its Mexican neighbors, who recognized their “concern” and the bad timing of the fence expansion. south of Texas. “We prefer to build bridges and not walls,” said the Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Alicia Bárcena, in a joint press conference with her American counterpart, Antony Blinken. “We had no choice,” Alejandro Mayorkas, the Secretary of Homeland Security, said this Thursday, insisting that the resources for construction had already been allocated during the Donald Trump Administration and that they were legally obliged to allocate them to that task.

“In the Government of Mexico we are reluctant and against the existence of walls,” stated Bárcena, when establishing her country’s position regarding the surprising announcement. Mayorkas published a message on his its borders. “This Administration has made it clear from day one that border walls are not the answer,” is stated in the statement, read by Mayorkas before the media of both countries.

“I want to be absolutely clear,” Mayorkas said a couple of times before giving way to explanations. “There is no new Administration policy on the border wall,” said the senior official with a hint of discomfort. The Secretary of Homeland Security added that the decision had already been made since last June and that for legal reasons they had to publish the official decree. The controversy in the United States is that the Biden Government annulled 26 laws that stood in the way of the construction of the fence, which will be erected in Starr County, one of the red lights in the exodus of undocumented immigrants.

Antony Blinken, Alicia Bárcena, Alejandro Mayorkas, Rosa Icela Rodríguez and Ken Salazar this October 5 in Mexico City. José Méndez (EFE)

The discomfort grew when the Mexican media asked Bárcena to clarify the position of the Government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who had praised Biden for being “the only US president who has not built walls.” “Unfortunately, it coincides with the visit,” the chancellor let slip. The American president had already given his position in the White House along the same lines as Mayorkas a couple of hours before. The president, who promised during the 2020 campaign that he was not going to extend the border fence, said that he could not convince Congress to change the destination of the resources. “There is nothing in the laws that tells them that they can use that money for anything other than what it was allocated for. I can’t stop it,” he commented. Reporters asked him if the wall was effective in stopping immigration. Biden only answered “no.”

The announcement also caught surprise and discontent in the ranks of the Democratic Party. “The president must take responsibility for his decision and reverse himself,” Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez commented in a statement. “The Biden Administration was not obliged to expand the construction of the border wall and, certainly, it was not obliged to rescind several environmental laws to accelerate its construction,” she added.

Migration was established as one of the main issues on the bilateral agenda and played a central role in the High Level Security Dialogue between both countries. The US delegation highlighted several times that this was the first time that the immigration issue was included in this bilateral security meeting. Blinken himself acknowledged that it was a sign that migration is at the top of the list of US national security priorities. “The presence of so many officials reflects the importance of our alliance with Mexico,” said the secretary. of State.

“Mexico is not a producer of fentanyl”

The other issue that has dominated the visit of Blinken, Mayorkas and Attorney General Merrick Garland is combating the fentanyl crisis. It was not without controversy either. “Mexico is not a producer of fentanyl, it is a transit territory,” said the Mexican Secretary of Security, Rosa Icela Rodríguez, at the head of the Mexican delegation. Just minutes later, Garland spoke about the distribution chain of synthetic drugs and how the Sinaloa Cartel and the Jalisco New Generation Cartel are “producing and trafficking fentanyl” from Mexico to the United States.

The apparent contradiction was noted by Mexican journalists, who asked Rodríguez and Bárcena for clarification. “There is no contradiction,” Rodríguez said. “Chemical precursors are not produced in Mexico, they come from Asia,” the Secretary of Security first said. “Mexico does not produce fentanyl,” she added. The official said that the synthetic drug laboratories that have been found by law enforcement mainly produce methamphetamines.

Mexico’s refusal to recognize that the opioid is produced in its territory has been one of the most controversial issues in Washington and is a recurring point of criticism from Republicans against the Biden Administration. Bárcena spoke again after Rodríguez’s intervention and said that “there are no legal laboratories” that produce fentanyl in the Latin American country, but he conceded that there are “illegal laboratories” that do. US officials did not offer further comments regarding the cross-interventions of the Mexican secretaries. Later, the Mexican foreign minister insisted on the point. “There is no denial. “We are facing a different problem,” she said of fentanyl use in Mexico.

“We are partners and allies,” said Bárcena to endorse the “excellent state of the bilateral relationship.” The chancellor also asked to move away from the narratives that confront both countries and urged both governments to maintain cooperation in the fight against organized crime, human trafficking, arms trafficking and the management of the migration crisis. The extradition of Ovidio Guzmán, son of El Chapo, was also referred to in the conference from the National Palace, as well as Washington’s announcement that it would resume mass deportations of Venezuelans. “His extradition of her is a powerful example of what we can achieve when we work together,” Garland emphasized.

Blinken highlighted an “unprecedented partnership” between both countries, although he also said that the current challenges also have no point of comparison with the past. Both countries close the high-level Security dialogues scheduled for this year with renewed promises and new agreements, although not exempt from differences, pressures and points of friction, against the backdrop of the presidential elections on both sides of the border next anus.

Subscribe here to the EL PAÍS México newsletter and receive all the key information on current events in this country