Recently, The bill that was presented in Arizona to legislate on the immigration issue was known. In a very similar way to what happens in Texas, if the regulations are approved would become a state crime illegal crossing of the United States border towards the territory of the state. The most controversial point would be that, as is happening in the state governed by Greg Abbott, state judges will have the possibility of deciding on immigration status and making deportation orders.

Since its approval, the Texas immigration law gave a lot of talk and generated countless controversy throughout the US. Beyond many tensions and intersections with the federal administration of Joe Biden, on multiple occasions Abbott defended the legislation and assured that It is necessary given the context that generated the lack of national response. In that scenario, Arizona seems to follow the same steps.

Arizona could pass a new immigration law and it would be the strictest in the United States

Presented colloquially as the “Arizona Invasion Act”, the law SB1231 would establish illegal entry into the state as a misdemeanor at the state level. In the event of a repeat offense, migrants found guilty could be charged with a serious crime.as stated Telemundo. This point generates the same controversy as in Texas and raises the discussion about whether states can intervene in immigration matters.

For his part, he also remembers the intervention of the United States Supreme Court, which after the corresponding presentations eliminated almost all articles of the SB1070 lawapproved in the state in 2010.

Beyond the issue related to the state interfering in immigrant issues, another article from the project also gave rise to discussion, which grants immunity to state and local agencies from civil lawsuits for acts committed during the implementation of the new regulations. This was criticized by associations that protect the rights of migrants, since it could be interpreted as total freedom of action for the security forces.

The regulations would make illegal crossing into the United States a state crime.

Although the project is in the legislative process and there is still much debate left for its eventual approval and even more time for its entry into force if it achieves it, controversy has already broken out.