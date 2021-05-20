The creation of the United States under the Ground Based Strategic Deterrent (GBSD) program of a new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) to replace the Minuteman III, which has been in service since 1970, will cost $ 38 billion less than supporting the latter until 2075, Defense News writes, citing to General Timothy Ray’s statement.

The publication notes that the cost of the GBSD program is currently estimated at $ 95 billion. For comparison, this amount exceeds a third of the revenues of the Russian budget for 2021 (18.8 trillion rubles, or 254.9 billion dollars at the exchange rate as of May 19).

Defense News writes that the US is currently considering the possibility of extending the service life until 2040 and reducing the number of Minuteman III missiles. In this case, supporting old missiles is likely to cost US taxpayers less than building new ones.

In October 2019, The Washington Post wrote that the military-industrial company Northrop Grumman was the only contender for the GBSD contract for the Pentagon.