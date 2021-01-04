On Sunday, the new composition of the US Congress, elected in the November elections, began work. This is reported on January 3 Time…

The Congress of the new, 117th convocation, began work in conditions when control over the Senate has not yet been determined. The session was chaired by the House of Representatives and the Senate.

According to the results of the last congressional elections, 222 Democrats and 211 Republicans were elected to the lower house of the American legislature. The fate of the two places has not yet been decided. In particular, the place from one of the counties of Louisiana was in question, since the Republican who won there Luke Letlow died of coronavirus.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to be re-elected for a new two-year term.

As the newspaper specifies, Republican Mitch McConnell may lose his seat as the majority leader in the Senate following the by-elections in two districts of Georgia on January 5. If the Democrats win in both constituencies, the senatorial score will be 50:50, and future Vice President Kamala Harris as Senate President will be able to vote for Democrats with an equal vote.

As expected, part of the Republicans in both chambers will express objections to the approval of the US President-elect Joe Biden.

Democrats, in turn, intend to once again raise in the Senate the issue of direct payments to taxpayers in the amount of $ 2,000 per person.

On the eve of their intention to oppose the approval of the election results by the US Congress on January 6, 11 Republican senators announced. According to them, they intend to vote on January 6 against the electors from the disputed states.

On December 31, it was reported that 140 Republicans in the House of Representatives and several in the Senate are ready to take such a step. Earlier it was reported that Republican Senator Josh Hawley also intends to oppose the results of the electoral vote at this meeting.

On December 28, the current US President Donald Trump once again called on Republican senators to fight to challenge the results of the presidential election.

If legislators in both chambers oppose the election results, Congress will not be able to automatically approve the results, and both houses will have to hold discussions up to two hours to decide whether to support the parliamentary objections.

The US presidential election was held on November 3. The current owner of the White House is convinced that the elections were held with numerous violations and falsifications in favor of the Democrats. Trump’s attempts to file lawsuits to block electoral votes have ended in failure.

On December 15, US President-elect Joe Biden announced that the electoral college vote was a clear victory. The Democratic nominee was voted for by 306 electors, and Trump received 232 votes.