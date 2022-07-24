Two workers from the Parks and Gardens concessionaire, in the middle of pruning the palm trees of the Silk Garden, whose campaign ends in November. / PHOTOS: NACHO GARCIA / AGM

The new urbanizations built in the municipality, together with the Senda Verde (8.5 kilometers that run along the old Costera Sur railway tracks), account for most of the 371,000 square meters of new tree-lined spaces, parks and gardens that Murcia has had since mid-2019. On that date, the new contract for the conservation, maintenance and restoration of the gardens, trees and medians and roundabouts of the municipality and the necessary supplies came into force.

The data provided by the Murcia City Council indicates that that year (2019) the municipality had 2,892,000 square meters of green areas and at the end of last year the figure rose to 3,263,000 square meters. This increase has made it necessary to update and extend the contract, as stated in one of the clauses of the concession. “Every six months, a scale is made for each more square meter of green spaces, and an economic adjustment is made based on what is planted,” explained the head of the Parks and Gardens Service, Enrique Huelves.

An extension that will be increased by almost 40,000 square meters when the first phase of the Western Metropolitan Park (Barrionar) is completed, whose works should begin in the last quarter of the year, as announced by the government team. This new green area will have 200,000 square meters when all the planned phases are finished.

The balance made since the new government team took office after the motion of censure at the end of March of last year and until July 11 of this year, already with the new Corporation in the Glorieta, indicates that in Murcia they have planted 2,004 trees of different species. “We choose them following the indications of the Woodland Master Plan, where a diagnosis is made of the evolution of those that are already planted, and some are recommended and others are limited to certain sites,” he commented.

For example, jacarandas are species to limit. «There are thousands in the municipality and they don’t work well because their roots are very aggressive and raise the pavements; therefore, its use has been restricted to gardens». On the other hand, olive trees are not indicated for gardens, due to the allergies they cause in people, but they are for medians and roundabouts.

Mulberry trees are other species to reduce in new plantations because “there are many”, and instead, leafy trees that provide good shade are opted for. “In any case, there is an attempt to strike a balance between ornamentation and more austere maintenance, which is why, for example, ficuses are avoided since their care is very problematic over the years,” highlighted Huelves, who pointed out that the The choice is never made indiscriminately and it is after a study by a specialized technician in ecosystems.

From the City Council it is pointed out that in the remodeled surfaces that, by design or technical decision, trees have been uprooted, “then they have been planted in other places, so that no specimen is lost in the global calculation.”

In the last year and a half, it has been the new green area next to the El Palmar boulevard in the Montevida urbanization (between this district and La Alberca), where the largest number of trees have been planted: 876, and all this year in progress. Last year, 325 specimens were also planted in El Palmar, in the surroundings of the Training Center (CFIE); 155 trees in the Murcia Parque auditorium (in the San Pedro neighborhood); and 106 copies in the Fofó Auditorium, in the Santa María de Gracia neighbourhood.

biological treatment



The company, apart from planting new specimens, is assigned the task of caring for them. For this, phytosanitary treatments are increasingly being left aside in favor of biological ones. “Only the strictly necessary products are used and where there is a lack of pest control,” explained the head of the Service, who added that a biological treatment with a bacterium (the ‘bacillus thuringiensis’) has been opted for as an alternative to traditional pesticides.

Likewise, the company uses the release of three species of insects for pest control (‘chrysopas’, ‘aphidius colemani’ and ‘aphidius matricariae’). In these first months of 2022, biological treatment has been used in 1,738 specimens of jacarandas and tipuanas, 35% more than in 2020, according to the Murcia City Council.