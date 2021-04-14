At a time when a discovery at the PEGI age rating office has sparked rumors about the arrival of Microsoft Flight Simulator to consoles of the Xbox One family, from Microsoft they confirm the arrival of a new update for Microsoft Flight Simulator. An update that has already been addressed to its content weeks ago, focused on offering improvements in areas of the map, taking the opportunity to add new content and places to discover.

The new update of Microsoft Flight Simulator that improves Benelux, including countries as a whole Holland, Luxembourg, Belgium and also France. The main thing has been to attend to the needs to correct certain inconsistencies that had occurred, add more cities with photogametry and give more reasons to fly over the center of Europe looking for new points of interest.

In the heart of Western Europe, embrace the spirit of the past mixed with modern influences and attractions as you explore hundreds of iconic locations ranging from coastal communities, urban centers and idyllic vineyards to epic mountain ranges and world-famous resort cities with spectacular updates. and visual enhancements. World Update IV: France, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg offers high-resolution 3D photogrammetry-enhanced digital elevation information and aerial images to take you on a tour of two of Europe’s most iconic cities, Paris and Amsterdam, and three meticulously crafted new airports. by hand (Megève, Nice and Rotterdam), as well as visual and logistical improvements at 100 additional airports throughout the area.

Through this trailer published on the official Xbox channel, but also, information has been added about everything that this new update to Microsoft Flight Simulator provides. It has been possible to integrate “Architectural elements that infuse countless procedurally generated locations with authenticity”, which has meant introducing «More than 100 monuments and famous points of interest received a personalized treatment, providing impeccable levels of detail to the most unforgettable views of the region: more castles and cathedrals, monuments and museums, palaces, bridges, lighthouses, dams, windmills and stadiums”. To this, we must add more incentives to play, adding two new challenges in this region. A landing challenge has been proposed at La Salette, as well as a flight challenge flying over the heights of the Pyrenees and the Alps.

Microsoft Flight Simulator keeps growing, keeps getting better, on its way to coming to Xbox consoles in the coming weeks.