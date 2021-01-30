Since the release of Microsoft Flight Simulator, Asobo Studios has had a lot of work to do. First of all, they are working on adapting the game to Xbox consoles, which is going to be hard work. On the other hand, they have worked to support technologies that promote the simulation experience, such as Virtual Reality. And in addition, there is the improvement work, where the new update of Microsoft Flight Simulator has a release date.

Little by little, complete regions of Microsoft Flight Simulator have been improved, including new points of interest to fly over in this fabulous simulator. They better recreated regions like Japan or the United States, and continue to track areas of the map to improve some impurities and add much more detail.

The new update of Microsoft Flight Simulator has a launch date, more specifically it will be made available to virtual pilots between February 9 and 11. This date has emerged as a response in a round of questions from the community, and will focus on the UK. They would have been added up to 70 points of interest, five airports and five cities recreated thanks to photogrammetry. With this, a region as bare as the British Isles will be greatly improved.

The director of the game, Jorg Neumann, has shared this direct with the community to talk openly about what this project means for them. The truth is that this update was expected to arrive in January, but finally it had to be postponed slightly, because they wanted to add more content and the circumstances do not help to be in a hurry. Not only has it been sought to expose that the new Microsoft Flight Simulator update has a release date, it has also pointed to the next step.

Much of the direction of progress for these updates comes from community requests and it appears that, in the next update could focus on improving the France and Benelux region, in which we could also find other countries such as Belgium, Holland and Luxembourg. This update is expected to arrive in March, but right now there is no reason to set a date. Among the questions for the future that they wanted to answer, we find other aspects of interest to the community, such as more free content that is complemented by the large amount of paid content that comes from third parties.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is currently available on PC, including the Xbox Game Pass service. More information on the console version is expected to be released in the coming weeks, which is expected to arrive on Xbox Series X / S consoles next summer. At least, for now, it is only confirmed for the next-gen, although from Asobo they do not want to lose hope of being able to launch it on Xbox One consoles.

ThrustMaster TCA Officer Pack Airbus Edition Ergonomic 1: 1 scale replicas: side control stick and throttle dial inspired by the flight controls found on iconic Airbus airliners, officially licensed by Airbus

Joystick incorporating 4 interchangeable headstock button modules, 12 remapable buttons, integrated throttle and rudder control by turning the handle (lockable / unlockable)

Acceleration quadrant including 2 navigation axes, with 16 buttons and controls (stops, switches and even a reverse thrust mechanism) for a multitude of possibilities during take-off, in flight, after landing and when on the ground

Last updated on 2021-01-30. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.