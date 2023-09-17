The new unpublished images of Alessandro Impagnatiello: it was in the middle of the night and he was going to hide Giulia’s body

The first episode of the season was broadcast on the evening of Friday 15 September Fourth Degree and obviously they dealt with Giulia Tramontano’s crime, committed by her boyfriend Alessandro Impagnatiello. They aired previously unpublished images of the man.

The story of this 29 year old pregnant woman has upset thousands of people, as she lost her life at the hands of the father of the child she was carrying.

She just wished she could hug his little Thiago, but in reality his partner’s desire, was not like his. Impagnatiello had already been trying for months poison herwith rat poison, ammonia and also chloroform.

However, on the evening of May 27thdecided to commit the crime, because on that day his castle lies had collapsed. Giulia Tramontano met the other girl that her boyfriend had been seeing for about a year.

CREDIT: NETWORK 4

Together they had told each other the whole story truth of the story and obviously, the 29-year-old was devastated. Only when she returned home did the 30-year-old decide to end her life, with ben 37 slashes.

The unpublished images of Alessandro Impagnatiello

Alessandro Impagnatiello said that first he tried to burn the body in the bathtub and then in the garage. In the end, she decided to hide it in cellar and keep it hidden in there for 3 days.

He had made everyone believe that Giulia had left. For this reason, the next day, he also went to the barracks to file a complaint disappearance. But thanks to the stories of the other girl he was seeing, the officers managed to frame him.

CREDIT: NETWORK 4

In the episode of Friday 15 September, the program Fourth Degreeaired some unpublished images. It was the evening between May 30th and 31st, when a camera filmed the car by Alessandro Impagnatiello.

Inside the trunk he had placed Giulia’s body and then hidden it about 1 km from his home. The first frame is from 2.38 and then you see him pass by again, going towards his home, at 2.45.