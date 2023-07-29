Saturday, July 29, 2023, 2:21 p.m.



The new underground parking in the port of Torrevieja will be ready next spring. This was expressed optimistically by the mayor, Eduardo Dolón, during the first official visit of the new Council of Carlos Mazón to the works. The works, said Dolón, “are very advanced and the concessionary part goes over the pre-fixed. In 2024 it will be the year in which everything will be in perfect condition.

Access will be made provisionally through a new roundabout to be built in front of the Waldo Calero square, from which two lanes of entry and exit of the car park will depart. The definitive redevelopment project, for its part, is closing its last fringes in the absence of the relevant concessions being granted. “I hope in two or three weeks to be able to present that basic project progress,” said the mayor.

On the meeting table this Saturday, it was precisely to close some aspects that must have the approval of the Generalitat. Eduardo Dolón outlined that they are now immersed in the channeling of rainwater, since the main basin that crosses Torrevieja flows into the port: the Juan Mateo boulevard. “We want, if all goes well, before the end of the year all the communication is done and everything is in perfect condition.”



The mayor, Eduardo Dolón, and the councilor Salomé Pradas observe the works from Customs.



The CEO of Empresas del Sol, the company that will operate the new leisure center during its first 50 years of operation, Enrique Riquelme, valued public-private collaboration and expressed his desire that Torrevieja “have the best port in the Community Valencian». He also expressed his wish that this provisional access to the new car park be carried out quickly; also so that the showmen can return to the plot that they had been occupying in the port until April. “They deserve to be able to have the best facilities and to be able to work where they have worked all their lives.”

The works, as detailed by the architect Ramón Sánchez, have finished their foundation phase. For this, 512 piles have been manufactured on which the foundation slab of 1,500 square meters will be raised. Then the basement walls and the first slab will come. «It has been a phase in which it has cost us to gain that land from the sea. We have had to exhaust a height of two meters of water table, but we have already solved it.



Recreation of the new leisure center Paseo del Mar, in the port of Torrevieja.



To make this possible, the architect explained that the number of pumps to draw water had to be tripled until they evacuated about 300 liters per second. Some difficulties that, recognized the company, have implied extra costs. “We have lost 50% due to the cost of materials, we have assumed it and we want to finish as soon as possible,” Riquelme summarized.

“Maximum involvement”



On behalf of the regional administration, was the Minister for the Environment, Salomé Pradas, who highlighted the example of the reform of the port of Torrevieja as a model to be exported to the entire Community. «The involvement is maximum. There is a direct line with the mayor»

The minister, she said, was leaving the salt city with an agenda of pending subjects. In this sense, he mentioned a greater enhancement of the surroundings of the lagoons, the salt mines and its natural park and, in terms of infrastructure, promote the unfolding of the CV-95, the main access point to the city from inside the Vega Baja.

But the matter to which he devoted special attention was the continuity of the reform of the seafront of Torrevieja with the construction of the new auditorium of the Eras de la Sal, the original venue for the Habaneras Contest. The place is also located in the domain of Ports of the Generalitat.