Hassan Al-Werfalli (Benghazi, Cairo)

The UN Special Envoy to Libya, Abdullah Batili, stressed that the priority that he will work on during the coming period is to determine a consensual path leading to the organization of comprehensive and credible national elections at the earliest possible opportunity, based on a solid constitutional framework, noting that restoring the electoral process in Libya would strengthen National unity and stability and the renewal of the legitimacy of institutions in the country.

Batelli indicated, in a press statement after his arrival in the Libyan capital, Tripoli, yesterday, to begin his duties as the Special Representative of the Secretary-General of the United Nations and Head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya, explaining that he will assume the tasks of leading the good offices of the United Nations and mediating efforts to reach a solution. Peaceful and sustainable, led and owned by Libyans, in addition to his own work to oversee the work of the mission.

He pointed out that during the coming days, he will communicate with all Libyan parties throughout the country, including civil society, women and youth, to listen to their views on the political, security and economic conditions and know their visions for the future of their country, stressing the commitment of the United Nations to support Libya and hold comprehensive presidential and parliamentary elections, and respect the will of millions of people. Libyans who registered to vote.

It is expected that Abdullah Batili will activate the UN mediation efforts and sponsor the dialogue and the political process facilitated by the United Nations Support Mission in Libya between the parties to the Libyan crisis. Before the end of October, the UN Security Council will hold two sessions on Libya, the first of which will be devoted to discussing and reviewing developments in the political, security, humanitarian, financial and economic conditions, and the second to consider extending the mission of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya, whose mandate expires on October 31.

In Cairo, the US Special Envoy to Libya Richard Norland discussed with the Speaker of the Libyan Parliament, Aguila Saleh, the file of the constitutional basis necessary for elections and the transparent management of oil revenues, in the presence of the US Assistant Secretary of State, who is visiting the Egyptian capital, Barbara Leaf.

A Libyan parliamentary source confirmed to Al-Ittihad that the Speaker of the House of Representatives conveyed to the American side the parliament’s adherence to the government designated under Fathi Bashagha, in addition to the House’s desire not to exclude any Libyan figure from running in the country’s upcoming presidential elections.

The source pointed out that the House of Representatives is committed to setting a constitutional rule that allows everyone to participate in the upcoming elections, provided that these elections are held simultaneously and as soon as possible, explaining that the House of Representatives fears the collapse of the political and military track supervised by the UN mission, which was agreed upon at the Berlin Conference 1 and 2.