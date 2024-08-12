According to the criteria of
Although it is currently only classified as a potential tropical cyclone, it could become a depression today and eventually a tropical storm that will be named Ernesto. The phenomenon is located about 1,300 kilometers east-southeast of San Juan, Puerto Rico. For now it is registering winds of 48 kilometers per hour, according to the report. News Channel 8.
However, various warnings have been issued because This phenomenon is expected to begin to shift through the Leeward Islands starting tomorrow and approach the US and British Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico at night.
According to authorities, Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:
- Saint Kitts and Nevis, Montserrat, Antigua, Barbuda and Anguilla
- Guadalupe
- Saint Martin and Saint Bartholomew
- Saint Martin
- British Virgin Islands
- United States Virgin Islands
- Puerto Rico
- Vieques
- Snake
Based on the information available so far, Up to 15 centimeters of rain is expected in Puerto Ricoalthough in some areas it could reach up to 25 centimeters.
Tropical cyclone could become a hurricane this week and affect the United States
According to climate experts’ forecasts, The tropical storm could reach greater strength on Tuesday in the afternoon, reaching winds of 64 kilometers per hour. If the system continues to strengthen, then It could reach hurricane status early Thursday morning.reaching 120 kilometers per hour.
For the above reasons, residents of the Leeward Islands, Puerto Rico and nearby areas are advised to remain alert to updates from the authorities because Heavy rains can cause flooding and landslides.
#tropical #storm #threatening #part #United #States #August
Leave a Reply