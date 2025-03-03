The new tripartite government of Austria takes possession led by conservative Christian Stocker

A tripartite coalition of conservatives (ÖVP), Social Democrats (Spö) and Neoliberals (NEOS) has assumed its functions this Monday, 154 days after the legislative elections of September 29 in which, for the first time, the ultra -nationalist and Eurosceptic FPö was the most voted nationally, with 28.8%.

Headed by the conservative Christian Stocker, the 21 members of the new Executive – 14 ministers and seven secretaries of state – lent an oath before the president of the country, environmentalist Alexander Van der Bellen.

Of the total of 183 seats of the Parliament, the new government occupies 110 (51 of the ÖVP, 41 of the Spö and 18 of Neos), while in the opposition the FPö remains, with 57 deputies, and the ‘green’ environmentalists, with 16.

“Everything good comes to who knows how to wait,” said Van der Bellen in reference to the arduous negotiations that have been necessary to achieve a government agreement, since with two failed attempts they have been the longest that is remembered.

The Head of State has been satisfied that the three parties have been able to overcome their differences, “put the interest of the country ahead of the interests of the parties and close commitments.”

Now, “there is much to do: first of all,” added the president, highlighting the imperative need to “guarantee peace in Europe”, as well as “strengthen liberal democracy”, in addition to achieving economic stability and guaranteeing cohesion and social security.

Delivery of portfolios

The new government replaces the coalition of conservatives and green that ruled the country since 2019.

Stocker, leader of the ÖVP, is the new Federal Chancellor (Head of Government), while the head of the Social Democrats, Andreas Babler, is Vice Chancellor and Minister of Housing, Arts, Culture, Media and Sports. For its part, the president of Neos, is the new Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The conservatives will direct six portfolios, including interior, defense and agriculture, while the SPö takes care of six, including finance and justice, and the Neos the Ministry of Education (in addition to exterior). The team is completed with seven state secretaries.

Two failed attempts

The negotiations for a tripartite had started after the victory of the ultras but failed at the beginning of January, when the leader of Neos, Beate Meinl-Reisinger announced that her party left the conversations with ÖVP and Spö in the absence of reforms.

After that exit, the FPö leader, the ultra -rightist Herbert Kickl, received from Van der Bellen the commission to form a government, something that tried with the ÖVP, the only parliamentary force that was willing to work with the ultras. However, these negotiations also collapsed in the absence of agreements, especially in foreign and European policy, and for the distribution of ministerial portfolios.

After that second failure, the ÖVP spoke again with Spö and Neos, which now did a government agreement, for the first time since 1949 a tripartite.

The new executive intends to govern for the next five years, with the aim of taking the country out of the recession, reducing illegal immigration and stopping the progress of populist ultra -right in the country.