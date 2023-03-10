The iGaming sector continues to grow strongly, reaching a total value of the global turnover that is close to one hundred billion dollars. The world of online gaming offers a new source of entertainment and its evolution does not seem destined to stop in the coming months.

By some estimates, iGaming could overcome the nominal value of the activity carried out in traditional physical shops. What will be the trends for 2023 in such a dynamic environment? In this article we will take a look at the recent evolution of the iGaming industry, trying to look to the future, reconstructing trends and imagining international and Italian trends.

Blockchain in iGaming

One of the strongest trends that we expect in the coming months concerns the ever more intense use of technology blockchain for digital games. This solution has already revolutionized the world of gaming, thanks also to the cryptographic system that protects data and makes transactions that take place within the game itself more secure.

The unique ability of this technology to create and store assets within a digital system is destined to play a crucial role in the industry, revolutionizing the user experience, adding a new level of personalization. Cloud iGaming

Another major trend involving the iGaming industry in 2023 sees strong growth in cloud gaming. This technology offers many advantages:

It allows you to offer content quickly and securely.

It does not require any software to be installed on users’ devices.

Reduces costs for all parties.

Thanks to the development of technologies and solutions on the cloud, it will be possible to access an increasingly broad and well-groomed portfolio of games on the graphics side, without continuously raising the demands in terms of system requirements for those who use these games.

Streaming enhancement

The arrival of live tables in online casinos has represented a real revolution for iGaming. The game, once reserved for the challenge between subscribers and artificial intelligence, has been transformed into a social experience, with the increase in the average bandwidth available for internet connection.

Thus many live tables were born and the world of gaming crossed over with that of entertainment. They have thus multiplied game shows like Crazy Time where live streaming and the presence of a live dealer makes the game more engaging and social.

Thanks to the efforts of Open Fiber and as the number of users with FTTH fiber optic connections expands, it is not difficult to imagine a future in which online gaming can be transformed into augmented reality or even virtual reality, thanks to the possibility of transferring an enormous amount of data in a few seconds .

The user at the center of everything

Concluding this overview of future trends for the world of iGaming, it is worth highlighting one aspect. In the design of gaming sites and platforms, the user is increasingly placed at the centre. The experience of playing and using the titles is imagined from the user’s perspective. Developers therefore try to reduce any obstacle, adapting to new needs, such as the creation of games compatible with smartphones.

The ultimate goal is to strengthen the loyalty of its user base, continuing to innovate in a highly competitive and high-tech environment. We’ll see what the future holds for us and if our predictions turn out to be spot on!