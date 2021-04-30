Beauty, gender identity, sexual orientation … concepts that a few years ago began to be revisited and that are also debated in the field of fashion and cosmetics. Thus the term “Gendeless” (genderless) came to unleash the dusty “Unisex”, and more and more brands launch products that transcend the binary and are for everyone.

Even Mattel, the creator of the iconic Barbie doll, presented the line “Creatable World”, articulated gender neutral dolls; her androgynous figure and the different accessories (wigs with different haircuts, clothes and shoes of all kinds) allow “children express themselves freely, ”said Kim Culmone, Senior Vice President of Mattel Fashion Doll Design in a press release.

And not only are there brands that aggiornated, others were already born with the genderless philosophy in their DNA., such as the We are Fluide makeup, “designed for all skin tones and gender expressions,” as advertised on their website.

Jecca is another firm whose products are genderless, although its creator, make up artist Jessica Blacker, originally conceived it for trans women. In his study, many clients asked him to use a foundation capable of covering the shadow of facial hair, so when necessary, he created the product.

Naima. Non-gender campaign with Violeta Urtizberea and her partner Juan Ingaramo. Photos: Courtesy Naima.

With that target in mind, he made two key decisions: the formulation should be vegan because the potential consumers could be under hormonal treatment and would require natural components that did not generate interactions. And furthermore, the design had to be friendly to big hands.

In 2017 he launched the first base, “Correct & Conceal Palette”; then it expanded the range and started offering primers, lipsticks, iridescent bars. In addition, Jecca redefined, which today is “for all genders, sexualities, expressions, abilities, pronouns, shapes and sizes.”

Fenty Beauty, from the renowned Rihanna, also sells products genderless and on his channel Youtube there is a complete tutorial with male make up tips. Hector Espinal, Global Artist from the company, teaches super natural makeup in just three steps.

The “genderless” is just that, not labeling people under any label, prioritizing individualities. Adriana lopardo

Fashion, at the forefront

The field of fashion was a forerunner in erasing limits and creating unisex garments, already at the end of the 60s and during the 70s, designers like Paco Rabanne, Yves Saint Laurent and Pierre Cardin took to the catwalks androgynous garments.

At the local level, Kostüme and Complot were pioneers in presenting garments that escape binary logic. Now other brands have joined, such as ÜCollective, which was born in full quarantine and is the “sister” minor of Naima and Calandra, since all three belong to Julio Kim; precisely his way of dressing served as inspiration at the time of launch.

Nicolás Pollola, Marketing Manager of the firm, tells how the project was born: “Julio was always revered for his style of clothing, but most of his outfit is from brands that do not have their headquarters here, so we wanted to satisfy the offer local and design garments for those who want to wear them, without gender or prejudice ”.

The pandemic gave a boost, since, although it was something they had in mind, it gave them “idle capacity and a lot of creativity”. Last summer Naíma campaigned with Violeta Urtizberea and her partner, Juan Ingaramo. In several images, he appeared with garments that the brand had thought for women, but that “ended up looking great on Juan,” says Pollola.

“Luckily today we know that We can no longer perceive sentient beings from a binary perspective (feminine, masculine) and that is where the concept of no gender takes hold. The “no gender” it is precisely that, not labeling people under any label, prioritizing individualities “, says Adriana Lopardo, founder and creative director of Blind Fragrances, a genderless fragrance brand.

We have the responsibility to raise our voices on the issues that mark the agenda today and we hold a non-binary and genderless view with conviction. Florence Violini

Tagless skincare

Treatment productsLike creams and serums, they also come in versions that go both for the ladies’ purse and the men’s pocket.

Natura was one of the firms that launched a men’s line “Homem”, which, although it is still in force today, is complemented by genderless products in categories such as body care, face care, sun protection, hair, makeup –Natura Faces– and perfumery.

“As agents of change, we have the responsibility to raise our voices on the issues that mark the agenda today and we hold with conviction a non-binary and genderless perspective. People have varied needs around the skin and this transcends gender ”, explains Florencia Violini, Marketing Manager of Natura Argentina.

Male makeup. Campaign of the line created by Regina Kuligovsky.

On the other hand, the company carried out several Market studies In order to find out the rational of choice when buying a product and they concluded that there are two: the functionality and the benefits.

That research also showed that “consumer groups share products at home and that men often try other products. If the deodorant guarantees effectiveness or the body cream is not sticky, they use it and it does not seem relevant to them whether it is for them or not in gender issues”, Assures Violini.

But what about that paradigm that, for years, sustained the need for the male skin It will deal with specific products.

The dermatologist Irene Bermejo is decisive: “The skin of men and women is different, theirs is thicker, with larger sebaceous glands and they tend to be more seborrheic in general “, but he clarifies that this difference is perceived more than anything in the use of moisturizing creams, which” are tolerated differently ” . Instead, it considers that “serums and acids can be shared; everything that restores the skin such as glycolic acid, retinol, retinoic acid: these are creams that could be shared by both ”.

GA.MA last year introduced its men’s grooming line called Boffel; of course, they did market research that confirmed that men “invest more in their appearance”, especially those who are “between 25 and 40 years old. This segment cares about well-being. Caring for and image is part of their conduct of life ”, indicates Marcelo Oltracqua, Head of Marketing at GA.MA. And he clarifies that although Boffel’s portfolio was developed for men, “the female public can also use the products.”

The creators of Barbie launched a collection of dolls without gender

Make up for them too

In 2019, Regina Kuligovsky launched a line of unisex products, “So that everyone can enjoy makeup, genderless and ageless,” explains the makeup artist. Includes clear and tinted mascara, eye contour creams, soft-toned balms, mattifying creams and cruelty-free paraben-free micellar gel.

The different textures allow to measure the level of coverage and strength of the colors, according to the taste of the Argentines. “Now there is much more freedom to express love, freedom, acceptance and men show themselves how they would like to be, without prejudice,” he adds.

To the aesthetic center

At the appliance level, the barriers between “they” Y “they“, the top of aesthetic concerns is the same for all mankind. And although technologies do not understand gender, it is true that men were more reluctant to visit a Aesthetic Center, but that changed.

“Men are more and more interested in improving their physical appearance, much more than before. They are interested in both facial and body treatments, ”says Dr. Velia Lemel, medical director of the Lemel Clinic. At the body level, painless technologies that decrease fat and increase muscle tone are highly sought after, such as Vanquish ME or Emsculpt.

However, Is it true or pure myth that men lose weight easier? According to Lemel, “there are hormonal differences, due to androgens and testosterone, which make it possible for men to burn fat more easily and at the same time build more muscle mass; but the body treatments directed to the fat cell do not distinguish between the sexes ”.

In the face of great demand from men, the BACE aesthetic center opened a branch for them, BACE Men. While the male audience is diverse, most are over the age of 35. “From that age they notice changes in their body and gymnastics or food is no longer enough for them to achieve the result they want or they don’t have time, so they look for very good results in just a few sessions,” explains Priscila Dzigciot, medical director of BACE.

The most requested treatments in BACE Men are those of antiage facial and those that combat localized adiposity in the abdomen, such as CM Slim, an advanced, non-invasive treatment, highly demanded by men (and also women). This technology works by generating more than 20 thousand contractions in less than 30 minutes, the equivalent of 3000 sit-ups or 3000 squats.. The process is not painful and in 6 sessions of 30 minutes it promises to tone, increase muscle mass and reduce localized fat in the abdomen, arms, buttocks and legs, without the need for physical activity.

Fashion and aesthetics adapt to the new paradigms, the thing that “Men are from Mars, women are from Venus” is over, as a famous 90s bestseller was titled. In beauty and fashion, the rift is on the way to extinction.