When the pandemic hit hospitals for the first time, overwhelmed their ICUs and overwhelmed health personnel, doctors faced an unknown enemy for which there was no treatment. Six waves later, the accelerated progress of science has not only allowed the distribution of several vaccines or the manufacture of antigen tests that can be bought in pharmacies, but it has also provided specialists with new drugs in their fight to avoid risk of hospitalizations and deaths.

“We finally have enough specific drugs against the virus. Until now we only had those that treated the later phase of the disease, when the patient was in an inflammatory phase. We had to wait for that moment to be able to treat him”, explains Elena Múñez, from the Spanish Society of Internal Medicine and Internal Medicine Associate of the Infectious Diseases Unit of the Puerta de Hierro Hospital in Madrid. Now the arsenal of drugs against covid has drugs such as Remdesivir, an antiviral that was designed to combat Ebola and that has shown efficacy in outpatients; antiviral pills, such as Molnupiravir and Paxlovid, which will soon arrive in Spain; or the new monoclonal antibodies designed against the coronavirus. They all attack the virus before it provokes the excessive immune response that can endanger the lives of patients at risk.

You can find this and other data in the video that accompanies this information.

Each drug is indicated for a type of patient. “Monoclonal antibodies right now are reserved for patients who are in a serious situation and who have a negative serology, that is, who have not developed an immune response against the virus,” says Jesús Sierra, spokesperson for the Spanish Society of Hospital Pharmacy . This group of drugs gained notoriety when in October 2020 Donald Trump was treated with one of them, Regeneron, experimentally. The former US president called it “a cure”, although the evidence was scant at the time. In fact, on Monday the United States made the decision to stop using this treatment after the FDA assured that it is not effective against omicron, which accounts for 99% of covid cases in that country, according to data from the control centers. and disease prevention. The same organization pointed out that another monoclonal antibody therapy, sotrovimab, does seem to work with this variant.

With the most serious patients, “the virus has already replicated and what we see are the consequences of inflammation,” recalls Pablo Vidal, from the Spanish Society of Intensive Care Medicine. Corticosteroids such as Dexamethasone play a key role in this phase. This medicine was precisely one of the first to prove to save lives against the coronavirus.

This Tuesday, the Ministry of Health reported 114,877 new infections and 382 deaths. Regarding hospital pressure, 19,314 people remain hospitalized with covid, 303 less than yesterday. In the ICU, occupancy decreased seven tenths to 23.2%. Of every 100 patients in the ICU, 23 have coronavirus. In total, 9,395,767 people have been infected and 92,376 have died since the start of the pandemic.