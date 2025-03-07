In 2023, last year with closed official data achieved by AEA (Associated European motorists), the DGT filed a total of 5,202,185 complaints, which meant a decrease with respect to 5,542,178 formulated in 2022 of 6.67%.

Despite this decrease, the collection exceeded 500 million euros for the second consecutive year, being the exact amount 501,431,414 euros.

To anyone’s surprise, speeding continues to lead the ranking of the sanctions filed by the DGTat least in 2023, being present in two out of every 3 infraction. Even so, their figure decreased by 9.43%.

Following excess speed, infractions appear for not having overcome the ITV or being this unfavorable, with 637,520. Complete the top 3 of infractions, even ahead of circulating without belt or with the mobile, driving without a card, with 134,547 complaints filed in 2023.

The ‘grandfather’ scam

The main problem that exists with the sanctions due to speeding is that on many occasions It is not possible to stop the offender and identify him. In these cases, the vehicle owner receives a notification at his home where the identification of the driver that has exceeded the limits is required in case it is not him.

It is at this time when the trap begins. The offenders ask their grandparentsthat give a much lower use of the car than they, that they assume having gone behind the wheel at the time the infraction was committed. In this way, true offenders will be unpunished from the loss of points.

It should be noted that the Traffic and Road Safety Law collects that, in case of sanction with loss of points, The vehicle owner is obliged to identify the driver. Otherwise, you must face a much higher fine, being able to triple the original import of it.

For example, A sanction of 600 euros could become a 1,800 euros. Of course, you would have the advantage that no point is lost in the driver’s license.

In case you have gone through your head, make this trick, you should know that it supposes A very serious crime of documentary falsehood that could even carry prison sentences in some cases.