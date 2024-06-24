The planet Kadaku is the protagonist of the new trailer for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2: the video, composed of a series of gameplay sequences, introduces us to this specific scenario that we will find in the game and which we will have the task of freeing from the presence of the Tyranids.
Apparently Kadaku is a far from hospitable planet: its surface is covered by rainforests and swamps which do not make travel easy, but above all there is potentially lethal flora and fauna, which represent a serious threat to our Ultramarines.
Within the scenario we will also find Imperial Fortresses to defend or reconquer in an attempt to free this world from infesting hordes of the Tyranidsusing all our resources as we face the monstrous and ferocious creatures.
The launch is approaching
The release date of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is fast approaching, set for next year September 9th on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series For those nostalgic for the original action shooter developed by Relic Entertainment, this is certainly exciting news.
The launch will in fact take place in thirteen years to the day since the debut of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine, confirming the great respect and passion that Saber Interactive has for a title that has certainly left its mark in the hearts of fans.
As a good sequel, Space Marine 2 will try to propose that formula again but in an enriched and improved way, not only on a purely technical level but also by consolidating gameplay mechanics that promise lots of fun and spectacular sequences.
