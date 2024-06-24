The planet Kadaku is the protagonist of the new trailer for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2: the video, composed of a series of gameplay sequences, introduces us to this specific scenario that we will find in the game and which we will have the task of freeing from the presence of the Tyranids.

Apparently Kadaku is a far from hospitable planet: its surface is covered by rainforests and swamps which do not make travel easy, but above all there is potentially lethal flora and fauna, which represent a serious threat to our Ultramarines.

Within the scenario we will also find Imperial Fortresses to defend or reconquer in an attempt to free this world from infesting hordes of the Tyranidsusing all our resources as we face the monstrous and ferocious creatures.