Publisher Focus Entertainment and development studio Saber Interactive published a trailer dedicated to the gameplay of the highly anticipated third-person action game Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 . Narrated by the game’s creative director, Oliver Hollis-Leick, the video lasts 6 minutes and discusses Space Marine 2’s main campaign, its multiplayer modes and progression mechanics.

An eagerly awaited game

The official description reminds us of the main scenario of the game: you take on the role of Lieutenant Titus and fight the Tyranids in a galactic war with no holds barred. Continue the story of the legendary Ultramarines Lieutenant Demetrian Titus, one hundred years after the events of Space Marine, and fight the endless swarms of Tyranids to defend the Imperium. Unleash Titus’ superhuman abilities and vast arsenal by playing alone, or with up to two friends, as Titus, Chairon and Gadriel, in seamless drop-in/drop-out co-op.

Play as one of six playable classes (Tactical, Assault, Vanguard, Heavy Defense, Sniper and Heavy) in the “Operations” (PvE) and “Eternal War” (PvP) modes and customize them however you want.

In the “Operations” mode Armory data and experience gained on the battlefield can be used to upgrade each class. Armory data will also allow you to level up weapons after each mission to unlock more powerful variants and unique cosmetic items. Armor and weapons obtained in “Operations” will also be available in “Eternal War”. Perks and upgrades will not carry over to other modes.

Finally, starting from the launch New “Operations” missions and PvP maps will be released, new enemies and new weapons, through free updates for everyone. Cosmetic items will instead be part of the Season Pass, but there will be no microtransactions.

Before leaving you, we remind you that Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 will be released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC on September 9, 2024