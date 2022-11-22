After 13 years, James Cameron will once again take us to the world of Pandora with Avatar: The Way of Water at the end of 2022. In this way, a new trailer for this tape was recently releasedwhich shows us a little more about the marine adventure that awaits us.

The new trailer not only shows us a little more about the conflict that will unfold in Pandora, but also makes clear the approach that the tape has with the water, something that has captivated James Cameron, its director, for a long time.

Avatar: The Way of Water not only has the task of meeting the financial expectations that are held, but also has the difficult task of becoming one of the most important cinematographic events of recent years, especially considering that this sequel has been in development for over a decade.

Avatar: The Way of Water It will hit theaters on December 16, 2022.. On related topics, James Cameron gives a message to the possible trolls of this sequel.

Editor’s Note:

The new Avatar movie will surely not be as successful as the first. Let’s remember that the 2009 tape is the one that has raised the most money in history. We can only wait and see if at least the sequel can compete against the work that Marvel is doing at the moment.

