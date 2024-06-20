Max posted a new teaser trailer For The Penguinthe Max mini series born from the character who appeared in the film The Batman by Matt Reeves.
The new trailer, which you can see just below, shows various scenes from the English-language miniseries, featuring Colin Farrell’s Penguin (aka Oz Cobb). Let’s talk about one of the most well-known villains in the Batman universe. In this series, we will see it create your own criminal empire after the death of Carmine Falcone, fighting against various mafia families.
The trailer also reconfirms that the series will remain the same visual style from the movie The Batman.
The Penguin trailer
Although the details on the plot of The Penguin are currently under wraps, the series is expected to take place in the aftermath of the events of The Batman. Starring Colin Farrell as Oz Cobb (aka “The Penguin”), the mini series will consist of eight episodes.
“We are thrilled to bring audiences a new version of this iconic DC character that they have never seen before,” he said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content at HBO Max, upon the announcement of the series. “It’s incredible to work with Matt, Dylan and Lauren to continue this story and see Colin take his already stellar performance in The Batman to the next level.”
“Colin was perfect as the Penguin in The Batman, and having the chance to fully explore that character’s interior life on HBO Max is an absolute thrill,” he echoed. Matt Reeves, director of The Batman. “Dylan and I are very excited to work with Lauren to continue Oz’s story as she forcibly takes power in Gotham.”
Finally, here is the first trailer for The Penguin.
#trailer #series #Penguin #spinoff #Batman #shows #talent #Colin #Farrell
Leave a Reply