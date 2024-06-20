Max posted a new teaser trailer For The Penguinthe Max mini series born from the character who appeared in the film The Batman by Matt Reeves.

The new trailer, which you can see just below, shows various scenes from the English-language miniseries, featuring Colin Farrell’s Penguin (aka Oz Cobb). Let’s talk about one of the most well-known villains in the Batman universe. In this series, we will see it create your own criminal empire after the death of Carmine Falcone, fighting against various mafia families.

The trailer also reconfirms that the series will remain the same visual style from the movie The Batman.