The first ID @ Xbox event has already kicked off a wide variety of indie games, including a new trailer for The Ascent. The new action role-playing video game, developed by Neon Giant and set in a vast cyberpunk world, has shown a new advance of its cooperative mode for 4 players.

The story begins with the fall of The Ascent Group while the world is in chaos. Players will have to take up arms to protect their district, fighting hostile gangs and other corporations while investigating the cause of all the troubles. The Ascent will be enjoyed from an isometric perspective with RPG action elements as players acquire different weapons and more to defeat enemies. All these without a single loading screen when going from one area to the other.

All the indies Xbox Series X | S games to come

Still without a specific release date, The Ascent will arrive this year to Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC. In addition, we can enjoy it at 4K Ultra HD and 60 FPS along with the Smart Delivery function. Of course, this frenetic action game will be available on Xbox Game Pass from the same day it is released.

As indicated by the official account of The Ascent via Twitter, the release date of the game will be revealed later, as they want to keep players motivated in front of this new and interesting RPG title. So stay tuned as we will reveal the release date for The Ascent sooner rather than later.