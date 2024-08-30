Nintendo has released a new trailer for Super Mario Party Jamboree to show Pauline’s entrance into the gamea character who first appeared in Donkey Kong, and then returned in the Mario vs. Donkey Kong series and Super Mario Odyssey. In fact, the video is also dedicated to the Ninji, who first appeared in Super Mario Bros. 2, but can you believe it?

Pauline is the first girlfriend of the Italian plumber and apparently, it owes its name to Polly James, the wife of a Nintendo of America employee, Don James. In Donkey Kong she is the girl who is kidnapped by the ape and that Mario, at the time not yet Super, must save by jumping between scaffolding and destroying barrels with hammer blows.