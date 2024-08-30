Nintendo has released a new trailer for Super Mario Party Jamboree to show Pauline’s entrance into the gamea character who first appeared in Donkey Kong, and then returned in the Mario vs. Donkey Kong series and Super Mario Odyssey. In fact, the video is also dedicated to the Ninji, who first appeared in Super Mario Bros. 2, but can you believe it?
Pauline is the first girlfriend of the Italian plumber and apparently, it owes its name to Polly James, the wife of a Nintendo of America employee, Don James. In Donkey Kong she is the girl who is kidnapped by the ape and that Mario, at the time not yet Super, must save by jumping between scaffolding and destroying barrels with hammer blows.
Many characters
The video shows naturally different game sequences of Super Mario Party Jamboree, regarding the characters just revealed. So we can see in action many mini games, waiting to be able to play them from October 17, 2024.
Nintendo has currently revealed 22 characters from all over the Mushroom Kingdom. No other Mario Party game has boasted so many. “Play as the mischievous Boo, the friendly Yoshi, Mario himself and more. You can also play as Pauline and Ninji for the first time in the Mario Party series.” Read the official press release.
Nintendo is calling Super Mario Party Jamboree the biggest Mario Party ever, with up to 110 different minigames. Of course, it’s a Nintendo Switch exclusive.
