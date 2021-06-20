While the anime adaptations include a number of changes to make the story flow better, or to expand on certain themes, the fifth season of My hero academia will do something quite strange, and that is The new trailer for this anime reveals a movement of events.

After class 1-A and 1-B training, the manga of My hero academia introduces us to the Meta Liberation Army arc, also known as My Villain Academia. Soon, the focus shifts back to Deku and company as they train under Endeavor’s tutelage. However, the anime has decided to change the order of events.

The new trailer for My hero academia has revealed that the bow of the Endeavor Agency Will Happen First. However, we already had a small look at the events of Meta Liberation Army in chapter 101, which indicates that this story will be adapted, only at a later date.

Although at the moment no explanation is offered for this decision, considering that the new film of My hero academia unfolds after the Endeavor Agency, It is very likely that this change is the result of better linking the anime with the next feature film.

At the moment it is unknown what kind of repercussions this event will have. Considering that the Endeavor Agency is the last quiet moment for Deku and company before the final events of the manga, moving these stories would mean that the anime plans to close its fifth season with a great event, and begin the sixth with another great event, instead of having a space of calm before the storm. Similarly, some of the events that will happen in the anime will probably lack context, but they will surely be explained eventually.

Via: My Hero Academia