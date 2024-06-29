Nintendo has released a new Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD trailer featuring the Poltergust 5000the legendary vacuum cleaner that can even clean haunted houses and that the mustachioed plumber uses in his adventure.

The device is equipped with several really useful functions: a flashlight with which to stun ghosts, the suction function to capture them and even the possibility of reversing the air flow in order to solve any environmental puzzles that require certain types of interaction.

In short, it is an exceptional tool, which has given developers the opportunity to really indulge themselves on the game design front, bringing into play all a series of fun ideas and non-obvious interactions within the game’s campaign.

Available exclusively on Nintendo Switch, the remaster of Luigi’s Mansion 2 It boasts a series of substantial technical improvements over the original for Nintendo 3DS, as was to be expected given the differences between the two consoles.