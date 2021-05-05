Announced a few weeks ago, Life is Strange: True Colors has several goals in mind. The first of them is to face his change of leadership, after assuming the development of the Deck Nine project and the disengagement of Dontnod Entertainment from the license. The second is to recover the praised tone of the first installment. The North American company seems to be clear on how to do it and today, in that sense, the New Life is Strange: True Colors trailer delves into Gabe, the brother of the protagonist Alex. Deck Nine knows that it has to properly introduce its characters before the game’s premiere.

“Gabe Chen is the older brother of Alex, the protagonist of Life is Strange: True Colors. Now what has redirected his life Since he’s in Haven Springs, Gabe convinces Alex to come to live with him after eight years without seeing each other”Reads the description of the previous trailer on YouTube. However, a mysterious accident will end Gabe’s life and his sister Alex will desperately try to find out what happened. For this, it will have a new and colorful power that gives the video game its title and that will offer unlimited possibilities.

Life is Strange: True Colors will have a prequel in free comic form

And it is that Alex Chen has the ability to visualize in the form of colors the feelings of the people around her: joy, sadness, guilt, anger, etc. Through this power and the people who inhabit Haven Springs, Alex will have to discover what has happened to his brother Gabe. Remember that Life is Strange: True Colors will come to Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and other platforms on September 10. It will also feature a Ultimate Edition which will include the Life is Strange and Life is Strange: Before the Storm remasters that Deck Nine Games is also working on.