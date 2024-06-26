As promised, Bandai Namco released a new spectacular overnight trailer Of Dragon Ball: Sparkling! Zero That reveals further characters who will be joining the game’s roster at launch. You can watch the video in the player below.

The film opens with a heated clash between Jiren and Vegito in Super Saiyan form, showing off his iconic energy blade ability. We continue with Future Trunk from Dragon Ball Super and some “minor” characters, but with a lot of character, such as Jirobai, Ribrianne, Spopovich, Roasie and Anilaza, proving that Bandai Namco’s goal is certainly not to create a roster entirely based on Saiyans (and related transformations) and super villains. At the end we see Goku in Ultra Instinct “Sign” form face Goku Black transformed into Super Saiyan Rosé.