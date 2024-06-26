As promised, Bandai Namco released a new spectacular overnight trailer Of Dragon Ball: Sparkling! Zero That reveals further characters who will be joining the game’s roster at launch. You can watch the video in the player below.
The film opens with a heated clash between Jiren and Vegito in Super Saiyan form, showing off his iconic energy blade ability. We continue with Future Trunk from Dragon Ball Super and some “minor” characters, but with a lot of character, such as Jirobai, Ribrianne, Spopovich, Roasie and Anilaza, proving that Bandai Namco’s goal is certainly not to create a roster entirely based on Saiyans (and related transformations) and super villains. At the end we see Goku in Ultra Instinct “Sign” form face Goku Black transformed into Super Saiyan Rosé.
New characters revealed
But let’s see the complete list of characters that we saw in today’s trailer and that will be available at the launch of the game:
- Super Vegito
-
Jiren
-
Future Trunk (Dragon Ball Super)
-
Roasie
-
Ribrianne
-
Yajirobe
-
Spopovich
-
Dabura
-
Mr. Satan
-
Anilaza
-
Goku (Super) Ultra Instinct Sign
-
Goku Black – Super Saiyan Rose
Before leaving you, we remind you that Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero will be available starting fromOctober 11th on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC. For all the details, please refer to our article with everything you need to know about editions, prices, early access, characters and modes confirmed by Bandai Namco.
