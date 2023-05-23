Behold, perhaps the most European pick-up from Toyota. Because where the Hilux is only available with a diesel engine, you can get the Tacoma with a hybrid powertrain. The new Toyota Tacoma gets a 2.4-liter gasoline engine with an electric motor, making it almost just a RAV4 with a cargo bed. The powertrain produces 630 Nm, which is almost double that of the previous V6. The pity is that the Tacoma is not coming to Europe.

So no big truck engine for the fourth generation Toyota Tacoma, but another gadget from that industry. Those who order the TRD Pro version will receive seats with adjustable shock absorbers. Yes, sprung seats; bring on the Brenner Pass. The cushioned seats spare your tender buttocks while off-roading. In addition, the new Tacoma no longer has leaf springs in the rear in certain versions, but multi-link suspension.

The Toyota Tacoma Trailhunter is the camping version

You also get sockets in the back with the hybrid version and the Trailhunter version also has a compressor to inflate an air mattress, for example. You can then place that air mattress at the top of the roof tent, which you can now order from Toyota for the Tacoma Trailhunter. In addition, you can order a lot of nice accessories for this camping version for a good trip.

The new generation Tacoma also has seven percent more capacity in the cargo bed, all the cameras and sensors you would expect in a new car and electric power steering. Oh, and for enthusiasts there is also a V6 version without hybrid stuff. In principle, Toyota does not deliver the pick-up here, but there are always handy dealers who are willing to arrange one for you.