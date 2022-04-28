Fortunately, the new Toyota Supra with a manual gearbox has just six gears. The previous generation Supra (A80) had about 25 – if we at least consider the documentary series The Fast and the Furious may believe. Six is ​​sufficient for the normal human being. Both the Toyota Supra with the six-in-line and the Supra with the four-cylinder will have the option to change gears themselves.

You would expect Toyota to shop at BMW for a nice manual transmission. The technology of the latest Supra comes largely from BMW and the brand has a manual gearbox for the BMW M3 with 480 hp. This transmission was not quite what Toyota was looking for and the brand, in its own words, developed a completely new gearbox for the Supra.

Shorter final drive, lower weight

The manual gearbox for the Supra gets an extra large clutch disc and the final drive is shorter than that of the automatic. In practice, this final drive ensures faster acceleration and less time to pull through in a gear. The six-speed manual also weighs less than the eight-speed automatic.

It was not so easy to place the new poker in the interior. For example, the button for the driving modes was in the way. According to Toyota, “the revised layout offers a comfortable 42mm space between the gear knob and the air conditioning panel.”

When will the Toyota Supra come with a manual transmission?

This year the Toyota Supra with manual gearbox will come to the Netherlands. It is not yet known what the manual Supra should cost here. The four-cylinder in the Netherlands costs at least 65,000 euros and the six-cylinder already 89,000 euros. It is not yet clear whether the manual transmission will cost more.