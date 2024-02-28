In the panorama of high-performance hot-hatches, the new Toyota GR Yaris emerges as an undisputed icon,

directly transferring Toyota's experience and success in the World Rally Championship (WRC) to the road. The GR Yaris isn't just a car; it is a declaration of intent, a bridge between the burning asphalt of world rallies and the hearts of sports driving enthusiasts.

Development and Design: First and foremost, the GR Yaris was developed in the spiritual home of the WRC, Jyväskylä, Finland, a place that offers extreme conditions ideal for testing the true capabilities of a motorsport vehicle. This origin gives the GR Yaris an undisputed pedigree, ensuring that every aspect of the car is optimized for performance.

The design of the new GR Yaris reflects his competitive soul. The bodywork has been further strengthened, with a significant increase in spot welds and structural adhesive application, improving the vehicle's yaw response and steering feedback. Aesthetically, the GR Yaris maintains the aggressive and aerodynamic design, with changes aimed at improving downforce and grip. New is the “Precious Metal” paintwork, which adds to the distinctive colors that represent the colors of the TOYOTA GAZOO Racing livery.

Technical Performance: At the heart of the GR Yaris lies the evolution of its three-cylinder turbo engine, now capable of delivering 280 HP and 390 Nm of torque, figures that reaffirm the car's supremacy in its category. This increase in power is accompanied by a new cooling system to ensure reliability even in the most extreme driving conditions.

One of the most significant innovations is the introduction of the GAZOO Racing Direct eight-speed automatic transmission, which promises lightning-fast gear changes, further elevating the driving experience. For those who prefer a more traditional approach, the six-speed manual gearbox remains available, also optimized for outstanding performance.

GR-FOUR All-Wheel Drive: A key element that sets the GR Yaris apart is its GR-FOUR all-wheel drive system. This advanced system allows for modulable torque distribution, ensuring optimal grip and traction in all conditions. The driver can customize the driving experience through a 4WD mode selector, choosing between settings for driving on asphalt, track or gravel.

Interior and Comfort: Inside, the GR Yaris reflects its racing spirit. The cockpit has been redesigned to offer a feeling of authentic sportiness, with controls repositioned for quick and intuitive access. The new 12.3-inch digital cockpit offers a clear and immediate display of information, with layouts that can be customized according to driving preferences.

Special Editions: The new GR Yaris also introduces two special editions, developed with the direct contribution of TOYOTA GAZOO Racing World Rally Team champions, Sébastien Ogier and Kalle Rovanperä. These limited and highly customized versions offer exclusive driving modes and styling details that reflect the personalities and success of the two drivers in the WRC.

The Toyota GR Yaris represents the pinnacle of high-performance hot-hatches, a car that embodies the essence of motorsport and transfers it to the road, offering an unprecedented driving experience. With its combination of advanced technologies, performance-oriented design and dedication to engineering excellence, the GR Yaris is destined to remain a benchmark in its segment, inspiring both driving enthusiasts and competitors.