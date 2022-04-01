Congratulations! One of your favorite hot hatchbacks is getting a bigger brother. What do you say – not a favorite of yours? Then you hate fun. The Toyota GR Yaris was our 2020 Hot Hatch of the Year and this Corolla applies more or less the same recipe. Like doing the bad news? The Toyota GR Corolla is not coming to the Netherlands – if only it was an April Fool’s joke.

The Toyota GR Yaris was the epitome of Toyota’s ambition to dominate rally championships. They developed a silly three-cylinder and completely rebuilt the Yaris. A participation never came (partly because of what was going on in the world, probably) but the GR Yaris luckily did.

Specifications Toyota GR Corolla

The hot Toyota uses a boosted version of the 1.6-litre three-cylinder from the GR Yaris. The power grows by more than 40 hp to 304 hp and just like the smaller hatchback, the power goes to all wheels. The torque is 370 Nm. Shifting is still done via a manual gearbox and there is a Torsen differential at the front and rear. Things like 0-100 times are not yet known.

The body of the Yaris was thoroughly revised for the GR version, but that is not the case with the Corolla. The roof and doors remain the same, although Toyota does mount an aggressive body kit. At the front, the wheel arches are 20 millimeters further out and at the rear even 30 millimeters. Very practical: the Corolla remains a five-door.

An extreme exhaust system

Striking are the three exhausts on the back, which become louder or less loud with a valve. With the GR Corolla, Toyota offers more choice in driving modes. For example, you can now set things such as the throttle response and the sensitivity of the steering wheel separately from the four-wheel drive system.

It is also not yet known what the Toyota GR Corolla should cost. The price of the GR Yaris in the Netherlands is somewhere around 55,000 euros. Again: the fast Corolla will not come to the Netherlands, but if the thing were in the showrooms for 60,000 euros, it would be a winner in our opinion.