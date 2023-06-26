Toyota has proven itself again. Six months ago, the brand presented two concept cars; the bZ Compact SUV Concept and the CH-R Prologue. The latter has today been transformed into a production car. What seems? Toyota changes very little to the concept car for the model that will be sold. At least when we talk about the outside.

The interior of the study model lags behind in the world of concept cars. The Toyota CH-R gets a normal round steering wheel and an 8-inch or 12.3-inch center screen. There are also many real buttons on the steering wheel and on the center console, for example for the heating.

Toyota also plays with the interior lighting in the interior. For example, you can choose to reflect the time of day with the interior lighting. That is, “bright morning tones transition to more relaxing evening tones.” Sounds like fun. In addition, there is a system called ‘Safe Exit Assist’. In addition, the interior turns red and you get an audible warning when you almost throw the door open against a cyclist.

The Prius has a big brother

Back to the exterior. Just like with the Aygo X, you can have the back finished in black. Daring, and it doesn’t even look very bad. Incidentally, this two-tone paint is an option and you can also choose one color. What is also slightly different is the back. Instead of just sticking the wordmark on the back, Toyota has fused its name with the taillight.

The Toyota CH-R automatically switches to electric driving

You can get the CH-R as a mild hybrid or full PHEV. The hybrids have either a 1.8 liter or a 2.0 liter. The plug-in hybrid is only available with a 2.0-liter engine. The specifications of the different versions will follow. With the PHEV you get a new feature called ‘geofencing’. In addition, the CH-R automatically switches to full electric driving when you enter a low-emission zone.

The new CH-R is rather European. It is screwed together here and Europe is also developed for Europe. But Australia also gets it, for example. The first cars should roll to the Netherlands around the turn of the year. It is not yet known what you will pay for the CH-R. For its predecessor you have now lost at least 33,395 euros. So you have until the New Year to think about which color combination your CH-R will get.

#Toyota #CHR #similar #concept #version