Toyota, owner of the World Endurance Championship title and winner of the last three editions of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, presented its car for the new era of the category: the GR010 Hypercar.

Based on the 2018 GR Super Sport prototype, the model adapts to new competition regulations and will feature a version approved for driving on public roads.

It is the first manufacturer to show the prototype finished with the regulatory changes for a category that seeks to regain its former shine with the return of brands such as Peugeot, Audi and Porsche for the next few years.

By regulation, the only aerodynamic part that can be modified on the Toyota GR010 Hybrid is the rear wing.

It will be the new tool that the Argentine pilot will have Jose Maria Little breast Lopez to achieve the long-awaited victory in the legendary Le Mans competition.

In 2020, the Cordovan was established as World Champion of the category, along with his teammates Mike Conway and Kamuy Kobayashi, but the great French event again gave the crew of Toyota number 7 a bitter drink, after a third place.

“I had the opportunity to test the car from day one and the truth is that it is very pleasant to drive. Different from the previous one but it has a couple of exciting features. The lines are really great and the V6 engine makes a fantastic sound.” López commented at the press conference in which the new car was presented.

When asked about how elusive the Le Mans race has been, the Cordovan commented that “we work to win. It is the one we all want to win. We will keep trying and hopefully one day we can achieve it together with Mike and Kamuy. “

Hybrid and powerful

The GR010 replaces the TS050 but retains some of its features. The most important is the hybrid propulsion system, composed in this case by one V6 engine and one electric. The other feature to highlight is that it maintains four-wheel drive.

The Toyota GR010 Hybrid has a V6 biturbo engine that drives the rear axle and an electric machine that takes care of the front.

The prototype was developed over 18 months in collaboration by engineers from the competition team’s headquarters in Cologne, Germany, and Hybrid Powertrain experts at Higashi-Fuji in Japan.

The mechanical assembly is composed of a 3.5-liter biturbo V6 engine that provides 680 hp to the rear wheels and is combined with an electric drive 272 hp on the front axle.

“The car is louder than the previous one“recognized the British Mike Conway.

The Toyota GR010 Hybrid retains some of the features of the previous model: hybrid powertrain and four-wheel drive.

However, the combined total power is capped at 680hp, which means that the car’s electronics reduce engine power in accordance with the amount of hybrid boost implemented.

This suggests that the model can deliver much more power, something that could be applied in the street version, which will not have the restriction of the regulations of this competition.

If this happens, it would end up giving a strange case in which the homologated version of the car to circulate on public roads is more powerful than the competition. We will also have to wait to know the final forms of the street car.

The first official test of the Toyota GR010 Hybrid will be on March 19, in the 1,000 miles of Sebring.

Compared to the previous model and bound by new regulations, the new GR010 is 162 kilograms heavier and with 32% less power than its predecessor, the TS050, and the Le Mans lap times are expected to be around 10 seconds slower.

It also has larger dimensions; it is 250mm longer, 100mm wider and 100mm taller.

The other notable change is that the new technical regulations allow a single homologated body package, with a single adjustable aerodynamic device. Therefore, the new car will compete with the same specification on low and high downforce circuits, with a adjustable rear spoiler as the only element that modifies the aerodynamic characteristics.

The calendar for the category begins with the 1,000 miles of Sebring, on March 19, and continues with the 6 hours of Spa-Francorchamps, on May 1.

The climax of the season, the 24 Hours of Le Mans, is scheduled for June 12-13. The season includes the first World Championship endurance race in Monza, Italy, since 1992, scheduled for July 18.

The calendar closes with races at Fuji Speedway, Japan (September 26) and in Bahrain (November 20), both six-hour races.