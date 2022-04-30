EFQ Saturday, April 30, 2022, 11:23



The new NT1100 is built to meet the demands of the city with a lightweight, easy-to-handle, long-travel suspension. But it’s also a fantastic touring machine, with a powerful twin-cylinder engine, a high level of equipment and a comfortable GT design to go with a passenger. It adds ‘premium’ driving technology and the option of a six-speed dual-clutch transmission.

Sleek aerodynamics, a large 5-position adjustable visor and top/bottom deflectors provide excellent wind protection. But the compact dimensions are perfect for urban driving. The seat, with a height of 820 mm, is comfortable to ride with a passenger and adapts to a flexible driving position that allows you to give it your all or just relax. And, unsurprisingly, trim levels are high.

In addition to the side cases, the NT1100 comes with a 20l fuel tank, giving a range of 400km (WMTC mode), heated grips, cruise control, USB/ACC sockets and rear luggage rack. The center stand makes it easy to maintain the rear wheel. The comfortable and luxurious seats for the driver and front passenger are designed to further enhance the NT1100’s touring capability and integrate with its elegant design to offer greater comfort on long trips. .

It features a powerful 1,084cc parallel-twin engine, with strong low and mid-range torque, tuned for responsive acceleration and smooth climbing to its limit. In addition, it has a cruise mode that gives a feeling of relaxation and characteristic sound.

Incorporating a ‘quick shifter’ system, designed specifically for the NT1100 six-speed manual, the quick shift system allows instant upshifting while helping to reduce driver fatigue on long journeys. It also features an ‘auto-blip’ function for smooth and quick downshifts.