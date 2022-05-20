The new Toeren is now in the shop! With this Classic Touring edition we go back in time: we go on a journey with real and modern classics and muse about driving a classic. We also look for the remnants of Expo 58, we list the best modern classics of the moment, we dream away at 50 years of Kawasaki Z … and much more!
Croatia with a Honda CB500 Four and a BMW R 100 RS
Discover hidden gems on old gems
Back to Expo 58 with a 1958 Matchless G11 CS
It was a time of hope, faith in the future and optimism…
and spontaneously run on one cylinder
Column: Driving a classic
More adventure than 28 high pots thrown together
With a Royal Enfield to Monaco
A journey in grandfather’s tire track
The 10 best modern classics
You want a classic, but no dirty fingers? Well then…
With Ural sidecars from Germany to New York
Because it doesn’t always have to be the Himalayas
City guide with Ural
Tour of Kortrijk in a sidecar
50 years Kawasaki Z
Zorro, Scam and recently Putin use the letter Z…
but no one did it better than Kawasaki
Pura Vida
Costa Rica on a BMW R 18, because you can
Further in this issue
Tire Guide to Classics • Showroom • Win a Garmin Zumo XT…
#Tour #Motokicx
