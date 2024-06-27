In a recent interview published by Variety, the vice president of Amazon GamesChristoph Hartmann, reported that the company will soon reveal the first information on the new Tomb Raider and the next Lord of the Rings gameboth in co-development with Amazon Games.
Hartmann clarified that this news is not exactly imminent, but that not missing much to have the first information on the projects in question, with the company however wanting to avoid rushing things and preferring a scrupulous approach to the titles in progress, given their importance.
“It won’t be tomorrow, but it’s not very far away,” Hartmann reported, speaking of the information in question, which could therefore fall within this year, at least.
They will be great productions
“As I said, we are trying to get to have a more regular cadence in game launches“, the Amazon Games executive then explained.
“That’s all I’m allowed to say at the moment,” implying that there is some willingness to follow a more careful planning of releases by Amazon, which should become more frequent and regular in the future.
“Everything is based on quality, we have no intention of rushing development, that’s not how it works. They have to be triple-A quality games, because the level is set very high“. Indeed, these are franchises of considerable importance, which deserve high-profile productions.
We know that the new Tomb Raider is in development at Crystal Dynamicswith the first information emerging in December 2022 on the confirmation of the new project, but of which we know absolutely nothing. The same team is also still working on Perfect Dark in collaboration with Microsoft’s The Initiative, so it is possible that the project is still in the preliminary phase.
