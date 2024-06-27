In a recent interview published by Variety, the vice president of Amazon GamesChristoph Hartmann, reported that the company will soon reveal the first information on the new Tomb Raider and the next Lord of the Rings gameboth in co-development with Amazon Games.

Hartmann clarified that this news is not exactly imminent, but that not missing much to have the first information on the projects in question, with the company however wanting to avoid rushing things and preferring a scrupulous approach to the titles in progress, given their importance.

“It won’t be tomorrow, but it’s not very far away,” Hartmann reported, speaking of the information in question, which could therefore fall within this year, at least.