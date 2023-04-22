Social networks are facing a colossal precipice in the US Their business model has been marked by a tsunami of lawsuits from individuals, educational institutions and attorneys general. They accuse the platforms of knowingly harming the mental health of young people. And not only because of the content that they help disseminate: the very design of the product, wielded by the litigants, seeks addiction to trap the user. The more time people spend hooked on the screen, the greater the economic benefits of advertising. This vicious circle, the lawsuits maintain, is having terrible effects among children and adolescents, who suffer from depression, eating disorders or even suicidal tendencies.

A 16-year-old girl from Utah becomes so obsessed with her body image after being hooked on Instagram that she develops anorexia and bulimia. A nine-year-old boy from Michigan spends so many nights watching YouTube, TikTok and Snapchat videos that he ends up posting a nude photo of himself that goes viral. An 11-year-old girl from Connecticut struggled for two years with an extreme addiction to Instagram and Snapchat before spiraling into insomnia and depression that led to her taking her own life. These shocking cases, aired last year by Bloombergare some of those included in the hundreds of private lawsuits filed against social networks in recent months.

Two hundred of them have come together in a class-action lawsuit, a figure of the American legal system similar to class action lawsuits. presented in the Northern District of California in March, the brief charges against Meta (for Facebook and Instagram), Snap (for Snapchat), ByteDance (company that owns TikTok) and Google (for YouTube), whom it accuses of seriously harming the mental health of young Americans. The process is currently in the arguments phase. The US Supreme Court must decide in June whether the lawsuit goes ahead or is dismissed.

This newspaper has contacted the four technology companies to find out their position regarding the process. All of them have declined to comment specifically on the lawsuit, beyond ensuring that they are taking steps to strengthen content control. “We have developed more than 30 tools to support teens and their families, including features that allow parents to decide when and for how long their kids can use Instagram,” says Antigone Davis, Global Director of Security at Meta. . The company that runs Mark Zuckerberg has just reached an out-of-court agreement to compensate with 725 million dollars to Facebook users whose data was leaked to Cambridge Analytica.

“Our case is not only focused on the content of the platforms, the matter goes deeper than that. We are alluding to the very design of social networks: from the age verification systems, or the absence of them, to different characteristics of the platform itself that, according to what we maintain, were specifically designed to be addictive,” Joseph explained to EL PAÍS by videoconference. VanZandt of the Beasley Allen firm. This lawyer leads the council of jurists that coordinates the class action, in which two other law firms and several private lawyers work.

“Everything from the way the videos are displayed and arranged to the post, right down to the design and placement of the buttons, is designed to encourage addiction and keep users coming back to the platform over and over again,” says VanZandt. “In addition to the very design of social networks, the demand affects how the algorithms of the platforms work. They are designed to give more scope to content that increases interactions and dedication to the platform. All with the aim of increasing advertising revenue, ”he underlines. “To test this we are working with a wide network of experts who argue how these springs work, as well as the impact it has on young people. We are confident in our ability to prove that our customers are being harmed by these products.”

A tsunami of lawsuits

The first case accepted by VanZadt’s team was that of Brianna Murden, a 21-year-old girl who started using social networks at the age of 10 and who, “after years of exposure to content from various platforms selected by algorithms, subjected to a torrents of notifications 24 hours a day, have caused him depression, insomnia and eating disorders, among others”. They filed a lawsuit against Meta and other platforms in August last year. A few weeks later they had dozens of similar requests. The same thing happened in other offices. The torrent of processes soon became a tsunami. Hence, they decided to file a class action lawsuit.

The one in California is not the only litigation open against social networks for this matter. In January of this year, the Seattle Public Schools filed a lawsuit against TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Snapchat, calling them responsible for ruining the mental health of adolescents. It was the first time that a public institution took action against social networks. After the Seattle school came those from New Jersey, Florida or Pennsylvania. Similar processes have also been initiated by the attorneys general of Indiana or Arkansas, among others. “At this rate, it looks like social media is going to be facing lawsuits in every state in the country,” said Jim Steyer, president of Common Sense Media, a well-known NGO that assesses the impact of technology and the media on children.

He Seattle Schools Brief, which represent more than 100 schools with some 50,000 students, argues that the algorithms of these platforms are showing young Americans potentially harmful content, creating harmful emotional impacts. It is also said that victims of social networks with “severe addiction” may be affected by “mental and physical problems.” The lawsuit contends that schools are unable to properly educate children because of social media addiction and related consequences.

“We want these companies to take responsibility for their actions and the damage they are causing. Not only to the students, but also to the Seattle Public Schools, which have to bear the operational burden and the increasing costs attributable to this mental health crisis,” Greg C. Narver, head of the legal department of the school, told this newspaper. educational institution. These costs include hiring psychologists, specific training for teachers, updating textbooks, and restitution of property damaged by students “with emotional problems.”

“We cannot give a concrete number of how many students currently have mental problems. However, we have experienced a sharp increase in requests from schools and students for services related to mental health,” adds Narver.

The elephant in the social media room

Various studies attest to the worsening mental health of young Americans. A recent report from the country’s national public health agency certifies that “the mental health of students continues to worsen”, with many “feeling so bad or desperate that they cannot carry out their daily activities normally.” The collective lawsuit and those filed by educational institutions cite dozens of scientific articles that prove the relationship between the intensive use of social networks and certain mental problems, from anxiety, depression, insomnia, eating disorders or cyberbullying to self-harm and suicide. A UK court ruled last year for the first time that social media was behind a young woman taking her own life. The state of Utah, governed by the Republican Spencer Cox, has decided to restrict the use of social networks among minors, who will need the consent of their parents to use them and will not have them active from 10:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the morning.

For years, the effect of platforms on mental health was ignored. It was an elephant in the room that is suddenly in plain sight. This was helped by Frances Haugen, the former Facebook employee who leaked hundreds of official documents to The Wall Street Journal and fueled one of the largest journalistic investigations in recent times, published throughout September 2021. The papers showed that technology executives were aware that Facebook and Instagram algorithms spread among adolescents, especially among girls , the benefits of anorexia or even suicidal thoughts. According to the technology’s own research, 6% of American adolescents and 13% of British adolescents who said they had valued the idea of ​​committing suicide had done so prompted by Instagram.

“We hope that our case is justified, in no small measure, by the documents of the defendants themselves and by the testimony of employees and former employees of the platforms,” Narver acknowledges, referring to the Haugen papers. “She was the trigger. Her revelations helped us understand how big the problem really is. Many families then understood what was happening to their children”, emphasizes VanZandt.

For the American lawyer, the wave of lawsuits against social networks resembles the lawsuits suffered by tobacco companies in the 1990s. “The analogy is apt because of its procedural similarities, but also because the documents disclosed by Haugen suggest that Facebook executives knew just how harmful their products could be.

a complex process

Will the lawsuits filed against the big platforms prosper? “I don’t know if it has a legal path, what I do know is that it is a wake-up call. Until now, the design of social networks was left entirely in the hands of private companies. Now we see that they can have consequences on mental health and, therefore, we must correct the course”, says Sergio Juan-Creix, an expert lawyer in digital law and professor at the UOC.

One of the keys to the case will be to see if the Supreme Court considers that the platforms can benefit from the section 230 of the Communications Decency Act of 1996, which exempts technology companies, with few exceptions, from responsibility for the content published on them by third parties. “The plaintiff will have to prove that there is a link between the characteristics of the platform, the activities they allow and the damage to the mental health of young people. I don’t think it’s easy to prove”, considers Rodrigo Cetina, professor of Law at the Barcelona School of Management, the business school of the Universitat Pompeu Fabra.

To date, the courts have stopped several processes against social networks when they clung to the aforementioned section 230. There is a case that must be resolved by June or July, Gonzalez V. Google, which will test the interpretation of this article by part of the Supreme Court. The lawsuit was filed by the family of an American who died in the Bataclan attack in Paris. The plaintiffs allege that exposure to YouTube radicalized the terrorists, ultimately leading to the attack that killed the young woman.

“The ruling in the Gonzalez V. Google case will be important in our process, but not definitive, because we go beyond content: we defend that, like slot machines, social networks are designed to be addictive. And that this entails a series of damages of which its creators are aware”, indicates VanZandt.

