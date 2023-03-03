USA.- Disney continues to bet on live action versions of his animated films and this is due to his great success bringing back his numerous classics, such is the case of ‘Peter Pan and Wendy‘, his most recent title.

The famous franchise brings back the famous animated classic of the adventurous boy who never grew up and met other children who ended up accompanying him on a unique experience in Never againwhere they face all kinds of situations.

However, despite the high expectations that were had for the response of the new film and its first advance, it has not turned out entirely well, since it also there are too many negative opinions and that is because are accusing Disney of practicing “forced inclusion”.

in the first sneak peek Finally, the actors are presented interpreting their respective characters.however, the Internet exploded upon learning that a woman of color will be the one to give life to Campanitathe beloved and emblematic fairy of the story.

Disney is criticized for having Yara Shahidi as Tinkerbell, a black woman who will give life to the emblematic character of the story. Many are not happy and say that the franchise does not know how to attract attention.

And it is that as it will be remembered, Disney still can’t get over themselves after having a black woman play Arielin The Little Mermaid, which has cost him a lot of criticism and even a drop in expectations for the film that will be released in May 2023.

Until now, Disney has not ruled on the issue and has preferred to avoid negative comments. On the other hand, there are those who applaud and congratulate the franchise for daring to go one step further and stand out from its competition.